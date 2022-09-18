6-way race will decide 4 Radford City Council seats

RADFORD — The city’s elected governing body could see a near total face-lift later this year as four council seats are being contested, two of which are up for grabs early due to their previous holders stepping down at different points during the past year.

A total of six candidates, including incumbent Jessie Foster, are vying for four seats on the Radford City Council. Fellow incumbent Naomi Huntington announced Tuesday she would not be seeking reelection, though her name still will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Two of those seats were previously occupied by Forrest Hite and Onassis Burress, but they each stepped down before the 2024 expiration of their terms.

Radford Mayor David Horton is also up for reelection in a separate, unopposed race.

The top two vote getters in the six-way council race will get the four-year seats, while the third- and fourth-place finishers will serve out the two years remaining in each of the unexpired terms, said city Registrar Tracy Howard.

Due to a provision in Radford’s charter, Foster, the incumbent, could end up with the unexpired term should she place third or fourth in the race.

The rest of the candidates running for city council are Seth Gillespie, Kellie Banks Artrip, Bob Davis Jr., Janiele Hamden and Chad McClanahan.

Artrip, Davis and Gillespie were all unanimously endorsed by the Radford City Republican Committee earlier this year. In Radford, political parties can endorse candidates but don’t nominate them.

McClanahan couldn’t be reached for comments on this story, despite multiple attempts by The Roanoke Times.

Among the points championed by the Radford candidates this year are better stewardship of the city’s finances, continued improvement of the locality’s infrastructure — particularly in the downtown area — and maintaining economic development efforts.

Jessie Foster

Foster, 52, is a small business owner who has a medical marketing company and sells real estate. The incumbent councilwoman also previously served one term on the city school board.

Foster calls for a continued focus on city infrastructure and particularly an allocation of resources to enhance the downtown, much like what has occurred on the west end.

“Economic development and partnerships with both public and private entities will remain paramount,” Foster wrote in an email. “It is my vision that our downtown will be a destination location that is walkable, inviting with outdoor seating, vibrant and bursting with activity and art.”

Foster said the city has done much to upgrade parks and overall recreation. She pointed to the new skate park project and other amenities such as the addition of pickleball courts, the resurfacing of tennis courts and the extension of trails.

Foster also pointed to first responders, whom she said have always been front and center for her. She said she has advocated for them to have the tools and equipment necessary to be safe and effective.

“Coming from the school board, I came to council with a purpose in regards to our educational infrastructure,” she wrote. “It is with a great sense of accomplishment for this council and school board that our littles were able to begin the year at a new and improved McHarg Elementary.”

Kellie Banks Artrip

Artrip, 40, comes to the race with extensive experience in the financial sector.

Artrip, who graduated from Radford University and Roanoke College with accounting and business degrees, currently works as an audit manager for National Bank of Blacksburg. Prior to that, she worked for the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a bank examiner.

Pointing to her professional background, Artrip said she has a passion for accountability and transparency.

“I want to make sure our hard-earned tax dollars are being used for the benefit of the citizens and the city to ensure its stability and longevity for the future,” she wrote in an email.

As far as what motivated her run for council, Artrip said she simply has always tried to help wherever she could. She pointed to projects such as coordinating the Santa store and serving as treasurer for the McHarg Elementary Parent Student Association.

“I take pride in assisting local charities and organizations by donating time or supplies,” she wrote. “When the opportunity arose to run for city council, I decided to seize the opportunity to do more for my community; to make a bigger difference in my hometown. My family and I have made this our home, and we want it to be the best city it can be for our children and its citizens.”

Artrip stressed the importance of infrastructure maintenance and improvement as a way to provide stability and continued growth. She said she wants to support existing local businesses and welcome new ones that will provide much needed revenue and jobs.

Artrip said she’d also like to ensure law enforcement and community programs have the resources needed to protect residents.

Janiele Hamden

Hamden, 39, said she works in integrative health care for addiction treatment.

Hamden voiced concerns about division, distrust and faithlessness in government when asked about her reasons for running.

“Somewhere along the way, we seem to have shifted from ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’ to ‘of the elected officials, by the elected officials, for the elected officials,’” she wrote in an email, with her response partially quoting former president Abraham Lincoln’s historic Gettysburg Address.

Hamden describes her campaign as straightforward, one that calls for government transparency and accountability.

Hamden laments long-standing low voter turnout, which she said is a sign that many have dropped their faith in local government’s ability to help them. She said she is committed to changing that and emphasized her time serving the community through advocacy and grassroots organizing.

There is, however, a wrinkle on Hamden’s background, one linked to her previous time as a guidance counselor at McHarg Elementary where some years ago she was at the center of a timesheet case.

The issue initially led Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak to seek prosecution against Hamden, but he later decided to abandon pursuing the charges, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Hamden in 2020 then filed a federal suit against several people — including Radford schools Superintendent Rob Graham and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ellen Denny — alleging, among other things, malicious prosecution and violation of due process.

The court earlier this year granted a summary judgment in favor of the defendants in Hamden’s suit, but she said she is appealing the decision.

“Essentially, we have a moral obligation to challenge unjust movement by leadership figures in our communities, regardless of who they are and what the outcome may be, especially when those figures serve as primary authoritarians in education for our children,” Hamden wrote.

Bob Davis Jr.

Davis, 63, works at Kollmorgen and points to his decades in upper management as key experience for the elected role he’s seeking.

Davis said he has a 3-year-old grandson and thinks of him when it comes to shaping Radford’s future.

“Having been here for 32 years, I got two daughters who are grown, got a grandson and they live here in Radford. I just want a safe place that my grandson can be raised in,” he said. “I want a school system that he can be safe in. I want to make sure, if I’m elected, we can keep an eye on the school system so we can verify … and have the transparency, at least in Radford, to know what’s really going on.”

Davis stressed the need for the city to be a good steward of taxpayer money and be mindful of how it spends its budget.

Davis said he thinks the city’s finances have had some issues but fears there hasn’t been enough discussion about them. Like the other candidates, he also brought up the need to tackle infrastructure and voiced concerns about problems such as seeing many potholes on roads.

Davis said he’s also not sure if the city has prioritized its needs correctly.

“I think Radford city’s been supplying the ‘want’ list. For example, we got a new school. From what I’m hearing, people would like a new high school. We just don’t have the money for that,” he said. “I think, personally, we should take care of our needs before we take care of our wants.”

Seth Gillespie

Gillespie, 34, is a Radford University graduate with an accounting background. Not too long ago, the lifelong Radford resident became the owner of Gates Flowers and Gifts in Christiansburg.

Gillespie said he has a vested interest in shaping his city’s future.

“I just have a love for this city, and I feel compelled to try to give back,” he said. “I feel like I could give back.”

As a small business owner himself now, Gillespie said he feels a strong connection to that community. He said he’d like to help draw more small businesses to the city and expressed an interest in efforts to improve the area of East Main Street in downtown Radford.

“I think that’s going to be helpful, sprucing up downtown to really help make it a more attractive place,” he said.

Gillespie has already gained some insight on local policies and issues due to his service on the city planning commission, which acts as an advisory arm to city council on matters such as zoning and ordinances.

“I think serving on the planning commission has been super helpful to give me an idea on the ins and outs of the things that make this city work,” he said. “It’s really given me, in my opinion, a jump start on the ins and outs of the city.”

As for the city’s future, Gillespie said he thinks there is a need to identify reasons for people to come to Radford to live and raise a family.

Gillespie acknowledges that there are challenges with finding space in the city for new real estate. But he said the city needs to make sure new developments go in the right places. Downtown, for example, is an area that could see more density, he said.