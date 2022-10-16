6th District campaign trail for Ben Cline, Jennifer Lewis to summit at Lexington forum

An upcoming candidate forum will act as summit of the campaign trail for two political opponents vying for Congress in Virginia’s 6th District, while early voting continues ahead of Election Day.

Up for reelection to a third term representing the 6th , which sprawls some 200 miles north from Roanoke into Winchester, is Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who again faces opposition during this midterm from Democrat Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro.

The candidates are scheduled to speak at a forum in Lexington on the evening of Oct. 25, two weeks before Election Day. Already, they have shared stages to address voters in Buena Vista and Winchester.

It is a rematch. In 2018, Cline, who previously served in Virginia’s legislature, garnered about 20% more votes than Lewis, a mental health worker. But in 2022, Lewis said everyday working people are tired of being voted against by their representatives.

“I just hope folks look at his voting record, and see how many times he’s voting against you,” Lewis said. “You deserve someone who is going to fight and stand up for whatever is right, regardless of the ramifications.”

While opponents criticize Cline’s congressional voting record — against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, against the American Rescue Plan Act, against the Inflation Reduction Act and Affordable Insulin Now Act — he said those titles fail to mention other, unrelated provisions snuck into the bills.

“Just because you call a bill something doesn’t mean it’s true,” Cline said. “If you put poison pills in bills that would get much broader bipartisan support, as [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi has done time and time again, then you make it much harder to get that bipartisanship you’re looking for.”

Cline said tackling inflation is the first and foremost concern about which he has heard from voters.

“The easiest and fastest way to affect inflation and help tamp it down would be to signal that we’re returning to domestic energy exploration on par with the levels we had under the last administration,” Cline said. “We need to ramp up exploration on public lands, and continue to expedite the approval of leases for energy companies … we also need to expand innovation when it comes to nuclear power.”

He said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has mentioned the possibility of creating smaller nuclear-powered reactors in Southwest Virginia, creating jobs and increasing energy self-sufficiency.

Lewis said abortion is going to be a winning issue in this midterm election.

“A lot of folks are realizing that they do want small government. They don’t want the government involved in our most intimate decisions of our lives, such as family planning,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely been an issue that has engaged and energized folks.”

Lewis said another concern among voters is the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Following the violence of that day, Cline was one of more than 120 House Republicans who voted not to certify Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania or Arizona.

“Any of the Republicans who refused to certify the elections, I don’t think that they are fit to serve office, and I don’t think any of them should even be eligible to run for office and be reelected,” Lewis said. “Party politics aside, Republican or Democrat aside, this was a violent insurrection … We need to vote out these folks who are so extreme that they can’t even agree on reality.”

Cline said he was in his Capitol Hill office, inside the Rayburn House Office Building, during the events of Jan. 6. He said he voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election because he had concerns about the manner in which electors were chosen in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“I stand by the votes that I took,” Cline said. “I put out a very thorough statement the day before Jan. 6, and continue to stand by those objections today.”

Cline said the Jan. 6 commission “has always been an echo-chamber,” and added it is releasing its report right before an election.

Lewis said it is important for elected representatives not to “just talk in their echo chamber,” and to reach out for ideas from people with different beliefs and priorities.

“He’s been in the in the political world of Virginia for 30 years. He is literally part of the swamp he complains about,” Lewis said. “I hope folks can put aside the party politics, and put aside that yes, I am a Democrat, and realize I’m a farm girl, working in mental health, volunteering in her community to make it better in any way that I can. And I’ll take all of that with me to D.C.”

Cline said he is proud of his record as a common-sense conservative, and looks forward to Republicans regaining control of some of the Democratic Party’s current majority in Congress.

“I’ve been working in the face of increased partisanship, with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, on issues where we can come together, Cline said, listing support for small business, veterans and local industries. “We work hard behind the scenes on issues that aren’t as exciting, or often headline-grabbing, but they are just as important to everyday life in the Sixth District and beyond.”

To hear more from the candidates, a forum is scheduled at the Hampton Inn Lexington for 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

Roanoke is the largest locality by voter-base in the entire 6th Congressional District, which spans up the Shenandoah Valley into Winchester.