7th District: Veteran and Trump loyalist ready for battle

“True patriotism is serving in defense of freedom,” Kitts said. “I don’t think she [March] knows the first thing about it.”

March dismisses questions about her patriotism. Throughout her campaign, she has espoused her support for veterans and has specifically referred to her grandfather, who she said was a surgeon who served during World War II on a Navy battleship. She has said her father served in the Air Force.

Still, Kitts and March do stand far apart on a number of issues.

One recent issue that has sharply divided many Democrats and Republicans is the question of whether vouchers should be provided to public school students who decide to switch to private or homeschool.

March strongly favors vouchers, whereas Kitts opposes the idea.

March said she’s for vouchers due, in part, to what she sees as excessive state and federal government interference in the functions of public schools. She specifically referred to issues such as the enactment of policies in the schools for transgender students, a subject she called deeply personal and argued shouldn’t be imposed by government.

Groups on both sides of the issue have cited safety in their arguments for or against the policies.