8th District voters reelect McNamara to House; Botetourt voters reject anti-mask write-ins

At deadline, McNamara had more than 71% of the vote, with one-third of precincts reporting.

Botetourt County School Board

Weddle, elected in 2017 to represent the Amsterdam District, had 70% of the vote in the Amsterdam District, where she faced write-in candidate Steve Dean. Wilson, running in the Buchanan District after incumbent Michelle Austin said she was leaving the board when her term ends, had 75% of the vote against another write-in opponent, Brandy Campbell.

The write-in candidates expressed opposition to the system's mask policy for COVID-19, which requires anyone in a school building to wear one. Dean told The Roanoke Times in September that he does not believe that masks prevent virus' spread, while Campbell said that mask-wearing encouraged children to live in fear.

The write-in candidates also said they were against critical race theory being taught in Botetourt County schools. Critical race theory is a legal concept that migrated to graduate-level college curriculum, positing that racism is embedded in laws and government policies. The school board has issued statements asserting that CRT is not part of the curriculum there, and that the board is against its implementation. Curriculum comes from the commonwealth, and the board didn't vote on the issue.