8th District voters reelect McNamara to House; Botetourt voters reject anti-mask write-ins

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, will return to Richmond to represent the 8th District in the House of Delegates.
Another incumbent, Botetourt County School Board Chairwoman Anna Weddle, also was headed to victory. She and the board will have a new colleague, Jenny Wilson.
In Salem, incumbent Sheriff April Staton was in a tight race with Chris Shelor, one of her two challengers to manage the city's jail and courthouse.
House of Delegates
The 8th District race was relatively drama-free, as Democrat Dustin Wimbish withdrew before mid-October, saying that "politics wouldn't be conducive to the family." That left incumbent McNamara essentially unopposed in his quest for a second two-year term. McNamara, a public accountant who owns two ice cream shops, told The Roanoke Times last month that he wanted to “refine the state government’s budget significantly,” if voters returned him to Richmond.
"In many regards, I'm humbled," McNamara said as the results were coming in. He added that he was encouraged about the returns statewide, early on, results that could put Virginia in a position to compete for business worldwide.
"I think Virginia has wanted a change in direction, and part of that is giving control back to the parents … and putting dollars back in taxpayers' pockets," he said.
At deadline, McNamara had more than 71% of the vote, with one-third of precincts reporting.
Botetourt County School Board
Weddle, elected in 2017 to represent the Amsterdam District, had 70% of the vote in the Amsterdam District, where she faced write-in candidate Steve Dean. Wilson, running in the Buchanan District after incumbent Michelle Austin said she was leaving the board when her term ends, had 75% of the vote against another write-in opponent, Brandy Campbell.
The write-in candidates expressed opposition to the system's mask policy for COVID-19, which requires anyone in a school building to wear one. Dean told The Roanoke Times in September that he does not believe that masks prevent virus' spread, while Campbell said that mask-wearing encouraged children to live in fear.
The write-in candidates also said they were against critical race theory being taught in Botetourt County schools. Critical race theory is a legal concept that migrated to graduate-level college curriculum, positing that racism is embedded in laws and government policies. The school board has issued statements asserting that CRT is not part of the curriculum there, and that the board is against its implementation. Curriculum comes from the commonwealth, and the board didn't vote on the issue.
"With the masks, we were just following" state recommendations, Weddle said.
As for critical race theory, she said: "I don't believe it's in our schools, and I'll fight to keep it out of our schools, and I think the voters saw that."
All of the results were incomplete, as absentee ballots will be accepted until noon Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. Results will be certified on Nov. 15, according to the site.
Salem sheriff
Staton, a former chief deputy elected in 2017, in the previous 14 years, had 43% of the vote at press time. Shelor, a detective at the Salem Police Department who since 2004 has been a law enforcement officer in the city, had 44%. But only six of 13 city precincts had reported, and only 29 votes separated them. Richard Goodman, a member of the Roanoke Sheriff's Office since 2012 and a Marine Corps veteran, had tallied 11%.