9th District congressional race, other local contests on Tuesday NRV ballots

Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day and the vote across the country will determine party majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

In the New River Valley, the main ballot race is the 9th District contest between U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and his Democratic challenger, Taysha DeVaughan.

There are a few other competitive races in some NRV localities. In Radford, voters will choose a majority of city council seats.

Six candidates are running for four seats. The candidates include: Kellie Banks Artrip, Bob Davis Jr., incumbent Jessie Foster, Seth Gillespie, Janiele Hamden and Chad McClanahan. Council incumbent Naomi Huntington’s name will be on the ballot, but she decided to end her campaign in September.

Radford voters will also decide a competitive school board race, with four candidates running for three seats. The candidates are: Gloria Boyd, Chris Calfee, Ed Dickenson and Jane Swing. Although school board candidates do not formally declare a political party affiliation in Radford, the city Republican Committee endorsed Calfee, Boyd and Dickenson.

In Pulaski County, there are two board of supervisors races that will be decided: incumbents Adam Hall and Chris Stafford are running in the Cloyd District; and Colette Hairston Hash and incumbent Jeffery Reeves are running in the Robinson District.

In Giles County, there are two competitive town council races. In Narrows, R.E. “Bobby” Lucas, Clyde Turner and Joseph “Joe” Goorskey are running for two seats. In Rich Creek, Chris Wickline and M. Darlene French are in a race for an unexpired council term.

Polls will be open at precincts in all NRV localities from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

