A taxing issue: Montgomery Co. still pursuing more Va. Tech-related revenue

“I think we need to prioritize what we’re asking for, to make sure we’re asking for our highest priority items. So we have the most impact at the General Assembly,” said Supervisor April DeMotts, whose comment was echoed by Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisors Sara Bohn and Mary Biggs, the board’s vice chairwoman, each voiced interest in the issue of expanding wireless communication for law enforcement and fire and rescue in parts of the county with either poor or inexistent cellular reception.

Another topic that generated some discussion is the long-standing debate over real estate taxes generated from properties owned by the Virginia Tech Foundation, which is known for raising and managing private funds to the university.

The Tech Foundation is a nonprofit and tax exempt entity, a status that allows its properties’ tenants to pay a reduced amount in local real estate taxes. How much its tenants pay depends on the duration of their leases, but purely academic or university-affiliated occupants pay nothing in local property taxes.