A taxing issue: Montgomery Co. still pursuing more Va. Tech-related revenue

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are putting their list of legislative priorities together to send to the Virginia General Assembly.
The county Board of Supervisors’ legislative priorities for 2022 include carryovers from the previous year.
Among the 2021 priorities included requests for state assistance and funding in the deployment of more broadband in the county and the expansion of passenger rail to the New River Valley. Progress was made this year on both of those initiatives as the county was awarded grant funding for the additional deployment of broadband and as state officials during the spring announced a major agreement to eventually return passenger rail to the New River Valley.
County officials said the 2022 priorities will include some additions and will be much more formalized later this year. However, the matter was brought up to supervisors this past week to begin hearing suggestions on other issues.
Those discussed and pushed by some supervisors this past week included requests for funding assistance with school infrastructure needs, the taxation of commercial space owned by the Virginia Tech Foundation and assistance to aid with the operative needs of the county’s law enforcement and fire and rescue entities.
Some supervisors, however, stressed the prioritization of certain items to raise the chances of receiving assistance from the General Assembly.
“I think we need to prioritize what we’re asking for, to make sure we’re asking for our highest priority items. So we have the most impact at the General Assembly,” said Supervisor April DeMotts, whose comment was echoed by Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski.
Supervisors Sara Bohn and Mary Biggs, the board’s vice chairwoman, each voiced interest in the issue of expanding wireless communication for law enforcement and fire and rescue in parts of the county with either poor or inexistent cellular reception.
Another topic that generated some discussion is the long-standing debate over real estate taxes generated from properties owned by the Virginia Tech Foundation, which is known for raising and managing private funds to the university.
The Tech Foundation is a nonprofit and tax exempt entity, a status that allows its properties’ tenants to pay a reduced amount in local real estate taxes. How much its tenants pay depends on the duration of their leases, but purely academic or university-affiliated occupants pay nothing in local property taxes.
The subject of real estate taxes from Tech Foundation properties has long been a point of debate among officials in Montgomery County and Blacksburg—home of the university’s main campus and where much of these Foundation properties are located—who have over the years raised concerns about the funding of municipal services necessitated by the university’s growth and fairness toward private commercial property owners who must pay 100% in local property taxes.
In fact, the issue of taxes from Tech Foundation properties has been part of Montgomery County’s legislative priorities talks in recent years and officials with the locality say they remain in discussions with the nonprofit entity over the matter.
While the pandemic did result in some disruption, the locality is still pursuing the issue, Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows told supervisors.
Meadows also noted the retirement of past Tech Foundation President John Dooley, who was still at the helm of the organization when county officials began pressing the matter again in 2019. The talks have continued since former Virginia Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth McClanahan succeeded Dooley, Meadows said.
“We’ve indicated there’s political will to talk to the legislature about that if we can’t come to some agreement,” Meadows said. “They’re aware of it. I think we’re making progress there.”