A trail of goodwill: Developer looks back at his contribution to Montgomery County

“I didn’t think it would be that well received, but it didn’t take long to see it’s been the right move for us,” he said.

Barber said he’s seen the frequent and diverse usage of the trail, which even includes people who get on the Huckleberry to ride their bikes to work in Blacksburg. The mayor is now among those pushing to eventually see the Huckleberry reach downtown Christiansburg and also link up with another future trail that would run to the southern end of town.

Numerous organizations and entities, including the Blacksburg and Christiansburg town governments, have contributed to the Huckleberry. Ellenbogen said his main contribution was bringing them together and getting them to see the long-term picture.

“I have always called myself a catalyst,” he said. “You put a catalyst in for a chemical reaction and suddenly things start to happen. By being a little pushy, being committed and getting people together, as much as anything. And everybody wanted it to happen. They just needed prodding. They needed money and grants. That’s why it took so long.”

More than $5 million for the trail’s expansion has been raised through a combination of federal, state and government funds and donations from corporations and private citizens, according to the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail.