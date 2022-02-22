Affordable housing complex slated for Roanoke County

A Virginia Beach-based company got a government go-ahead Tuesday for a large affordable housing project at Cove and Peters Creek roads in Roanoke County.

The Lawson Companies project — Smith Ridge Common Apartments — will include 216 units and is slated to be built on a 12.5-acre plot of land on the 5000 block of Cove Road, and the 2700 block of Peters Creek Road, south of the Beacon Ridge subdivision, according to county documents.

The project would be the first for Lawson in Southwest Virginia, according to company spokesman Dan Hankin, though he wrote in an email that the company manages 30 multifamily communities in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to an outdated proffer from the 1980s to allow the maximum number of apartments to be built on the property zoned as a medium density, multifamily residential.

The vote was not unanimous.

Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker voted against allowing more than 185 units on the plot of land in her district.

She said that while she believes more affordable housing is needed in the county, she worries the influx of traffic will affect nearby intersections already facing overflow problems.

An independent traffic study by the Timmons Group concluded that no necessary changes would be made to accommodate the complex that is set to be built in phases beginning in 2023.

Hooker said the roads, which are owned by the city of Roanoke, are too far down the list of priorities to be updated to accommodate increased traffic, but she worries county citizens in the area will bear the burden of the extra traffic.

“That’s really about my only concern with the project,” she said, though she noted some neighbors in and around the area have had opposition to the project in general.

Lawson plans to work with the city, county and the Virginia Department of Transportation to help ensure the surrounding area is not impacted by the complex, according to Hankin.

“The traffic impact analysis that we completed shows there are some existing issues along Cove Road (without our site being developed), so we have agreed to include an extension of the right turn lane into our property and to complete shoulder improvements on the southbound side of Cove Road to alleviate some of those traffic issues,” he wrote.

Smith Ridge Commons will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in energy-efficient, EarthCraft and Energy Star Certified buildings, according to Hankin.

Smith Ridge will serve individuals and families earning up to 60% of the area median income, Hankin wrote.

“We anticipate Smith Ridge Commons providing homes for young professionals and families looking for an affordable, quality place to live,” he wrote.

While rates have not been finalized, approximate for dwellings at the complex would be $800 for a one bedroom, $950 for a two bedroom, and $1,100 for a three bedroom, which is based on current market prices, according to Hankin.

“The prices of these apartments are expected to be 25-30% below the rate of high-quality, market rate properties within the greater Roanoke market,” according to Hankin, also noting that affordable housing tax-credits, administered by Virginia Housing, will help keep the prices below market prices.

The county voted unanimously on Tuesday to designate the area as a revitalization area to help Lawson qualify for the credits for the Roanoke apartments.

Lawson plans to close on the property currently owned by Fralin and Waldron Inc. by the end of the year or in early 2023, Hankin wrote.

With construction starting next year, the first phase is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2024, with the second and third phases being completed at the same time in 2025 and 2026, according to Hankin.

