Affordable housing development proposed just off South Main in Blacksburg

Additionally, the town’s future land use designation for the property is the so-called medium density residential, which allows up to 20 bedrooms per acre, according to the project’s page on Blacksburg’s website.

“This proposed project represents an increase over the residential density envisioned in the future land use designation,” reads the town’s website.

The Legacy on South Main project proposes a total of 142 bedrooms, or just under 52 bedrooms per acre.

The development would also require the demolition of the single-family house currently on the property and proposes a parking ratio of .85 space per bedroom.

The rezoning sought by the project still needs to clear several steps before it formally comes before town council for approval. Those steps include reviews by the planning commission.

The town hosted a neighborhood meeting on the project earlier this month to allow the developers to provide an overview of the project to local residents. Responses to the project at that meeting were mixed, with traffic being one concern.

Casper addressed some of the recent resident feedback.