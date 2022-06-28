After early retirement, Botetourt County to elect next treasurer in November

An election in November will decide who is the Botetourt County treasurer for a one-year term, after the current office holder announced his retirement.

Botetourt County Treasurer Bill Arney, a Republican, has retired early from his elected post and is moving to Richmond, departing one year before his term of office expires, members of the county Board of Supervisors said during a regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board approved the county attorney asking the state for a special election, to be held during the general election on Nov. 8. Whoever wins that vote will serve out the duration of Arney’s term, which expires at the end of 2023, county documents said.

Assuming the role of county treasurer until the November special election is Donna Boothe, Botetourt’s chief deputy treasurer, starting July 1. She was recognized by in January for 25 years of service to the county, documents said.

Arney won three elections to four-year terms as county treasurer, starting in 2011 and most recently in 2019. The treasurer’s office is responsible for receiving and accounting all funds coming to the county government, and for paying bills and expenses as approved by the supervisors.

Candidates will have some time before the filing deadline to get in the race.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Botetourt County supervisors stamped final approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget, beginning July 1.

The budget for the next fiscal year is $159 million, including $73 million for public schools, $45 million for general fund needs, $30 million for capital projects like courthouse reconstruction, and more than $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. The increase from the current year is tied mainly to the capital funding.

