After verbal sparring last week, Roanoke council candidates ready for Thursday forum

Roanoke City Council candidates will appear at a forum Thursday, after a couple of them disagreed at another event last week.

The Thursday forum is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Rd. SW. The Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association will host the event.

Last week, the Roanoke-based Southwest Virginia Regional Diverse Chamber of Commerce attracted eight of the 11 people running for council to its forum on issues vital to voters.

In one of the first examples of candidates appearing at odds with one another in public, Republican Nick Hagen criticized the city’s economic development policies as generally unhelpful. For example, he told the 30 spectators, a city initiative to reduce travel lanes on part of Williamson Road will, if built, create “a massive hassle” for adjacent businesses.

“I don’t see the economic development happening in the city,” he said to the gathering, which took place in the sanctuary of Bethany Christian Church in Roanoke.

Democratic candidate Joe Cobb, an incumbent seeking reelection on Nov. 8, disagreed.

“Roanoke city has a very robust economic development team and our policy is also very aggressive and thoughtful,” Cobb said. The city’s alliance with Carilion Clinic has established Roanoke as a regional health care center which will soon receive state money for “a new wet lab, a Johnson and Johnson wet lab” on Jefferson Street.

“So we are very robust and we continue to grow,” he said.

A subsequent question, also about the economy, led Republican Peg McGuire to assert that determinants of quality of life – namely schools, housing prices, the job market and public safety – determine whether people move to a region. She credited law enforcement for its efforts, but said there is a ways to go.

“If we don’t get crime under control, nobody’s coming here. Period,” McGuire said. “We’re fourth in the ... state for worst crime, we’re number four, per capita. That’s gotta change. We also have a gang problem. We have to fix that. We have to do so much more to protect our youth from getting shot. So, until that happens, nobody’s going to come here to work.”

Cobb, chair of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, appeared to take issue with McGuire’s characterization. “We can define our community as a crime-infested community or we can define our community as an absolutely vibrant, resilient and progressive community. That’s who we are. And, when we work with our businesses to make sure they have what they need to do business and stay in business, we’re not only going to have a strong economy but a strong city,” Cobb said.

Peter Volosin, also a Democrat, picked up the thread. “Peg McGuire was talking about the crime here in the city. Yes, we all understand that there is a crime issue going on in the city,” he said. “All we’re hearing from Republicans is: Hire more police. That’s not going to do it. We need to do more. We need to come up with community-based solutions and that’s what needs to happen, not just continuously say ‘we don’t have enough police.’”

Hagen responded: “It’s not just hiring police. It’s also making sure that police are well-trained and have the tools and resources necessary, Also, it’s about working with the communities at large, because that’s ultimately how we break that cycle of crime [in which] higher crime means less businesses means higher crime. At the end of the day, that’s what we stand for.”

McGuire then offered this assessment of why crime increased. “When the schools shut down for an entire year and all the students went to Zoom for their classes, the gangs used that opportunity to recruit members and that’s when our crime really got out of hand. We shut our schools down for a full year when all the private schools and all the surrounding districts went back in person and that can never happen again and we’re going to be paying that price for a long, long time,” McGuire said.

Cobb interjected that city police found that most of the aggravated assaults reported last year “were not gang-related. They were domestic violence or relationship-violence based.”

Vivian Sanchez-Jones, a Democratic incumbent also seeking reelection, challenged McGuire to explain her objection to sending children home. Sanchez-Jones works in the school system.

McGuire: “I would have put the kids back in school.”

Sanchez-Jones: “What about the staff and the teachers that were going to be there?”

McGuire asked how school systems that returned to in-person learning did that.

Sanchez-Jones: “Do you really want to know how they did it? I guess you should go back and do your homework, ma’am.”

McGuire later criticized the crime commission membership as out of touch. Responding to a question about gun violence, she said closing schools for public health reasons “took away kids’ structure and hope and teachers who’ve identified the kids who needed extra services or identified the families that needed extra services to keep these kids on the straight path and not getting involved in gangs. But are we really working with the neighborhoods on this? If you go to any neighborhood and say, ‘If I gave you a magic wand, what would you do?’ They have some answers. And, we have a gun task force that looks more like, you know, it’s the invite list to a South Roanoke cocktail party than the actual people in the neighborhoods and they may not have the pedigree or the education that some of the people on this task force [have] but they’re living there and they can help solve this.”

Cobb replied: “It’s hard to talk about the gun violence prevention commission when you’ve never attended a meeting and really don’t know much about the work that we’re doing. So I would start there with your homework. The second thing I would say is that a number of people on the commission have lost loved ones to gun violence. They know it directly,” Cobb said.

Cobb added that, at a recent meeting, commissioners heard an outreach worker describe the progress of a former Bloods gang member, who recovered from a gunshot wound last year, finished high school and is going to college.