Almost one in five Virginians voted early; rate tracks in Roanoke and New River valleys

“It’s been a good thing,” Clark said.

In Floyd County, 1,888 out of about 11,700 registered voters cast their ballots early in-person at the county elections office during the month of October. That was a few more voters at times than the office floorplan is capable of comfortably holding, said Amy Ingram, general registrar.

“I wish I had a bigger office,” Ingram said. “It’s too small to handle so many early voters.”

Previously, Floyd County served no more than 1,000 early voters during any given election, she said. The 2020 presidential election saw more than 4,000 Floyd residents vote early.

“We’re having some growing pains,” Ingram said. “We’ll definitely have to reconfigure before the next presidential election.”

Elsewhere in the Roanoke and New River valleys, early voter turnout was in the range of 16-20%.

Salem had the 25% early turnout among its 17,598 registered voters, according to Dana Oliver, the city’s director of elections.

Montgomery County, the largest locality in the New River Valley, had 18% of its almost 61,000 voters participate early, according to data provided Monday by Connie Viar, director of elections.