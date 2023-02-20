CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a measure that will allow for a larger private rubble landfill near the Plum Creek area, a decision that went against the concerns of a number of neighbors.

Supervisors, on a 4-2 vote last week, approved an amendment to an existing special use permit for Indigo Road Investments, a business entity linked to local scrap metal recycling company, New River Recycling.

The amendment allows an additional 30 acres to be used as a rubble landfill for the disposal of inert debris. The approved measure increases the total area of the rubble landfill from approximately 4 acres to 34 acres on property totaling nearly 250 acres.

The property is located just east of Walton Road and south of Spaulding Road, with the entrance located less than a third of a mile away from the intersection of Radford Road—U.S. Route 11—and Walton Road.

The amendment received opposing votes from supervisors Mary Biggs and April DeMotts. Supervisor Todd King abstained.

Although he didn’t elaborate on his abstention, several speakers pointed out before the vote that New River Recycling had previously contributed to King’s campaign.

King, whose district includes the Plum Creek area, received a donation of $3,000 from New River Recycling in 2020, according to campaign finance figures tracked by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The amendment request received pushback from a number of residents in that area. Several voiced concern over issues such as traffic, noise and the environmental and health impact.

In regards to traffic, several voiced worries over the potential impact from the number of trucks that will go in and out of that area.

“Are we not trying to avoid possible problems, rather than add to those problems?” said speaker Bob MacLeod. “It’s not the number of accidents. That’s not a good representation of the danger we’re facing here.”

MacLeod said projects such as the ones at the center of the amendment seem to impede on the quality of life benefits that attract people to the area. He said people move to the area for its safety, beauty and location. He added that Montgomery County has become an attractive place for retirement.

“Are we not aiming at those goals?” he said.

MacLeod later raised additional concerns about potential impacts on underground streams, which he said supply many wells in that area.

“Once that water is poisoned, it’s poisoned forever,” he said.

Similar concerns over issues such as traffic and noise were previously expressed to the county Planning Commission.

The commission, on a 6-2 vote, issued a recommendation against the special use permit amendment. One member of the commission abstained from the vote.

“As with the original special use permit application, the commission recognized that the use of disposing fill is one that is currently needed to address ongoing development in the county,” commission Chairman Adam Workman wrote in a memo to board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins. “Several commissioners noted that the impacts expressed by the speakers during the public hearing impacted their decision regarding the proposed amendment.”

County staff recognizes the need for clean fill sites in the county, reads a portion of another memo that the planning and zoning administrator sent to the planning commission.

“This use supports construction projects occurring throughout the area and offers contractors options for disposal and retrieval of inert waste,” the memo reads. “While it is important to provide these fill areas, it is also important to mitigate unanticipated impacts to the community.”

Staff, based on their review, recommended approval of the special use permit amendment, but with conditions.

The nearly dozen conditions include the planting of trees and native plans upon the completion of each phase to return the site to a forest use; the completion of each phase and/or subphase prior to the placement of fill in the next phase; and hours of operation that shall not exceed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who voted in favor of the permit amendment, said how the project is being carried out should assuage the issues neighbors are concerned about.

“We’ve already passed a special use permit for the first site,” he said. “Because this site is being done in phases, there won’t be multiple sites. They’re not opening up the whole 34 acres at one time. I don’t really see where an increase in traffic would occur.”

Fijalkowski also voiced concerns about moving the disposal of waste elsewhere.

“Without having a local place, where this can be disposed of properly, we’re going to see dumping in areas we don’t want it in because it occurs now,” he said. “I think this increase in the acreage is almost an non-argument because it is going to be done in phases, so nothing there is going to change.”

Still, some supervisors remain unconvinced and echoed the issues raised by neighbors.

“I was still concerned about the safety of the road and the noise factor,” Biggs wrote in a text message.