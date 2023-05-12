More candidates over the past several weeks have entered this year’s Montgomery County Board of Supervisors races.

Meredith Hutton is running as a Republican in District B, an area that includes a part of the town of Christiansburg.

Elsewhere in the county, Anthony Grafsky is running as a Democrat in District E, an area that includes part of Blacksburg and the Prices Fork community west of the town.

There will be contests in districts B and E as other candidates are also seeking the seats.

District E is currently represented by Republican Supervisor Darrell Sheppard, who has served on the board since 2016 and is seeking re-election.

District B Supervisor and board chairwoman Sherri Blevins has decided against running again, but long-time public office aspirant and Democrat Derek Kitts announced earlier this year that he’s seeking the seat.

Hutton, 45, is a career educator who has taught in both public schools and higher education settings. She is currently an adjunct professor at Virginia Tech where she works at the Language and Culture Institute teaching English as a second language.

Hutton is one of several Tech academics seeking public office in Montgomery County this year.

Prior to teaching at Tech, Hutton spent 15 years in public schools where her duties included teaching ESL. She taught in Roanoke County Public Schools between 2006 and 2015.

“I just care about our community of Montgomery County,” said Hutton, who added she is the mother of two boys. “I just want to see this community continue to grow and provide services that this generation needs, and prepare for the future.”

Grafsky, 42, has extensive work experience in health care administration. He’s currently the hospital administrator at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine where he runs the animal hospital where the clinical students do their work.

Prior to the veterinary school, Grafsky spent nearly nine years working for Carilion Clinic.

Grafsky said he’s running for a couple reasons, with one simply being his passion for public service. The other, he said, is his confidence that his skill set lends well to some of the leadership challenges in the county.

“I think it’s going to take a little more of a progressive approach to investing in the county to continue to make Montgomery County a place to work, live, raise families and start a business,” Grafsky said.

District B has long leaned conservative as shown by both Republican Blevins and her two GOP predecessors. Former District B Supervisor Chris Tuck dominated his 2011 and 2015 general contests, while his predecessor and fellow Republican Doug Marrs ran unopposed in 2003 and 2007.

District E, on the other hand, has been a more competitive ground due to the area including part of liberal leaning Blacksburg and the unincorporated parts of western Montgomery County with more of a conservative base.

While Sheppard was able to fend off Democratic opposition during his previous two runs, his District E predecessor was Democrat Bill Brown who won two terms in 2007 and 2011.

Grafsky said he believes one of his biggest attributes from his professional life is his ability to bring together individuals with different perspectives to talk about what’s ultimately best for stakeholders. He said he’s applied those skills whether it concerns medical professionals such as doctors and nurses or staff and faculty at the veterinary college.

Grafsky said he’s certain he can do the same at the county government level. He said he believes he can get people to come together, “filter out the noise,” focus on what they’re really trying to accomplish and find an alignment.

Hutton said she has similar confidence with her own professional skill set.

Hutton said working as an ESL teacher wasn’t just about the classroom. She said it also involved working with other teachers, administrators and community members, being an advocate for the students and ensuring there was compliance with state and federal regulations. She said that diverse experience can be of significant value in government.

Hutton said she not only understands areas such as educational policy and funding, but can communicate well with members of the community. She said she also has institutional knowledge of the education world, including the budget and funding related issues that supervisors deal with every year.

On certain issues the county has faced, Hutton and Grafsky each share views with the current supervisors who have some of the same political leanings as the two challengers.

Hutton lists education as one of the areas she feels the most passionate about and she is a supporter of school choice.

“Parents have a right to decide what’s the best education path for their kids,” she said.

School choice has been a controversial topic as it involves the demand, largely from conservative leaning groups and parents, that the state provide families with vouchers to cover the transfer of their children to either homeschool or private school.

School choice supporters have argued public school districts have in recent times become increasingly dismissive of their concerns and values, but they have received pushback from other education advocates who have raised concerns about such measures pulling money away from already cash strapped schools.

Prominent issues school choice supporters have pushed back against include measures for transgender students and certain classroom curricula and library materials they deem inappropriate.

Although they have any legal authority on the matter, the county Board of Supervisors has addressed the issue of school choice in recent years. The debate has been a highly partisan one, with the board’s 4-3 GOP majority joining the effort to try to get the General Assembly to adopt and enact school choice measures.

Grafsky is critical of the Republicans effectively passing budget measures he argues will hurt the schools in the future.

The board’s Republicans recently caught backlash from a number of county school employees and officials over their votes for a revenue neutral, 19-cent real estate tax rate cut. Although the county had already planned for a substantial tax rate cut due to this past fall’s reassessment, the Democrats viewed the figure supported by Republicans as excessive.

The Republicans argued that they didn’t want to further burden taxpayers amid economic challenges such as current inflation, but the Democrats raised concerns about whether the county would have sufficient funding to cover its growing needs - with schools being one of them.

The approved tax rate cut reduced an additional funding request from the school district by several million dollars.

“I think it’s short-sighted in the sense that not investing in education, not investing in the county, it’s going to hurt us over the long term,” Grafsky said, adding that schools are among the factors that attract people to an area. “It’s a big deciding factor when people are looking to relocate.”