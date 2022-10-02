Anti-abortion rally marks 35th anniversary in Roanoke with a focus on next steps at the Va. General Assembly

The tenor of an annual anti-abortion demonstration in Roanoke on Sunday was marked by the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that conferred the federal right to abortion.

Roanoke resident Eileen Rife started college the same year as Roe and she noted on the significance of seeing it overturned.

"That's a huge success ... but there's also lots of work ... on the state level. ... If I had my druthers there would be none [no abortions] at all, regardless of the number of weeks" of pregnancy, Rife said.

Rife was one of roughly 30 demonstrators at Life Chain, an anti-abortion demonstration held the first Sunday in October at the intersection of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue for more than 30 years. This year's group also included Chris Obenshain, a candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 41st District in 2023, and Maynard Keller, a candidate in November's Roanoke City Council race.

Obenshain said he is supportive of limiting abortions to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"I'm running for the House of Delegates in 2023. I wouldn't have the opportunity to vote for it [until] next January but I support it. ... That's the right place for these things to be decided, is at the state level," Obenshain said.

The 5-4 June Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization left abortion access up to state governments. In several states, laws restricting abortion access went into effect when the court handed down its official decision; Virginia was not one of those states.

In Virginia, abortion is still legal until the start of the third trimester of a pregnancy.

But in June, Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he wants to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, an effort many Democratic state legislators have pledged to oppose.

Youngkin said he tapped Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland to work on abortion legislation to be introduced in the upcoming session, which starts in January.

On Sunday, Rife said Youngkin's goal would be a step in the right direction.

The event's organizer, Al Bedrosian — a former member of the Roanoke Board of Supervisors — said the demonstration is open to people of all backgrounds and convictions, but he, Rife and others mentioned their religious faith when speaking about their anti-abortion beliefs Sunday.

"I'm disappointed that all the churches we have in the Roanoke Valley — and we have this event once a year — and we get maybe 20 or 30 showing up. I think it's time for Christians to start standing up," Donald Beheler said.

In May, after a draft of the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson had been leaked, more than 200 people rallied at an abortion rights demonstration in front of the Poff Federal Building in downtown Roanoke.

'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies through rain in Roanoke Upwards of 200 people gathered at noon Saturday outside the Poff Federal Building on Franklin Road, chanting slogans and hoisting signage in support of abortion rights.

The anti-abortion demonstration Sunday was part of the National Life Chain, an event which began in 1987 and invites churches and congregations nationwide to "make a public, prayerful, peaceful stand" against abortion.

According to lifechain.org, Life Chain events were also scheduled Sunday in Bedford, Covington, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Leesburg, Manassas, Stafford, Winchester and Woodbridge.