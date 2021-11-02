AP declares Ballard winner over Hurst in 12th House District race

A statement released by city Director of Communications Jenni Goodman differed slightly from Armentrout’s account. It said that at about 9:24 p.m., a city sheriff's deputy reported possible vandalism to the city police department.

Goodman’s statement said that the deputy initiated a traffic stop and asked for assistance. The statement does not identify the people stopped.

The city police officer observed some damage to signs, according to the statement. The statement does not reference any other details about the signs.

Asked if either Hurst or Frentress was cited for a traffic violation or charged with a crime, Goodman wrote in an email, “There were no citations issued from the Radford City Police Department to the occupants of the vehicle.”

The city has referred the matter to the Virginia State Police, Goodman wrote in the statement.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email that she could say nothing about the matter.

“Because your inquiry concerns an elected official, I am not able to comment,” Geller wrote.

Hurst did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the matter, though Ballard put out a statement early Tuesday.

