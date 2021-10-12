Apex wins appeal to continue planning wind farm in Botetourt County

The county still can appeal the board’s decision, according to Lockaby.

"The board of supervisors has 30 days to appeal the board’s ruling. If they choose that route, it would be taken to circuit court and a judge would make a ruling,” he said after the meeting.

The county is still weighing its options, according to spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury.

“Botetourt County will take the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) ruling … under advisement and further discussions will be had by the Board of Supervisors,” she wrote in an email.

Apex had already filed a lawsuit against the county and Pearson in Botetourt County Circuit Court prior to the meeting, saying that he lacked the legal authority to make his decision.

Loftin said “no decision has been made” on if or when it would drop the lawsuit against Pearson and the county.

A second lawsuit, filed late last year by a group of citizens opposed to the 612-foot turbines, challenges a permit issued to Rocky Forge by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The proposed complex of 14 mountaintop wind turbines would stand about twice as tall as the Wells Fargo tower in downtown Roanoke.