Applications to be accepted until Friday for Roanoke City Council seat

Applications will be accepted through Friday afternoon from people interested in a Roanoke City Council vacancy.

A felony conviction removed Robert Jeffrey Jr. from office March 17 early in the second year of what was supposed to be a four-year term.

The council plans to appoint someone to take his seat for the rest of this year and then voters will elect someone to serve in 2023 and 2024. The appointee could extend his or her time in office beyond Dec. 31 should that person run and win a recently authorized Nov. 8 special election at the same time of a regular council election. Three other seats will be on the ballot.

The process of replacing Jeffrey began Monday when the city called on applicants for appointment to submit paperwork this week. The plan is for the council to pick somebody quickly — by mid-April.

There should be no shortage of interest. Nine people are already running for the three other seats.

Jeffrey’s time in elected office ended this month when he pleaded no contest to a charge that he embezzled money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization in Roanoke while serving as a property manager. A judge found him guilty and, because Jeffrey had waived his right to appeal, the conviction immediately became final and triggered his removal from office. He was jailed and is scheduled to be sentenced June 7 on that felony conviction and two others returned by a jury.

City officials declined Tuesday to reveal who has applied for appointment to council.

Those seeking the appointment must submit their full name, address, voting precinct and a written statement of interest to City Clerk Susie McCoy by 4 p.m. Friday.

The council intends to interview contenders around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in council chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. It plans to reveal who among the applicants won the opportunity to interview about an hour before that.

Then, during a 7 p.m. meeting Monday night, the council plans to hear comments from the public about the applicants interviewed. Council plans to choose its appointee in closed session and reveal its choice April 18.

People wishing to speak at next week‘s public hearing must register through the city clerk's office by 4 p.m. Monday by either calling 853-2541, emailing clerk@roanokeva.gov or submitting a form available online at https://www.roanokeva.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-10/Signup-Form-to-Speak-Before-Roanoke-City-149.

No candidate can run in both the regular and special election, according to Andrew Cochran, the city’s director of elections and general registrar. But people already registered for the November election could apply for appointment to serve a portion of Jeffrey's remaining term — the part from April 18 to Dec. 31.

Cochran said the following people have submitted paperwork to run in the regular council election for three seats: Incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Terry McGuire and Peter Volosin, all of them Democrats; and Nick Hagen, Dalton Baugess and Maynard Keller, who are Republicans. In addition, Jamal Jackson submitted paperwork indicating a Democratic run but later told Cochran he would run as an independent. David Bowers will run as an independent, he said. Bowers also told The Roanoke Times he has applied for appointment to council.

Peg McGuire, a Republican who finished just behind Jeffrey in the 2020 election, said Tuesday she is thinking about applying for appointment and will decide later this week.

