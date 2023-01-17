Approval of Orange Avenue development also sparks Roanoke affordable housing discussion

The Roanoke City Council approved a rezoning for a historically large Orange Avenue apartment and commercial mixed-use development Tuesday, but an evening public hearing also jump-started discussions on creating a specific strategy to address affordable housing.

The 57-acre Orange Avenue project, spearheaded by developer TPB Enterprises, promises 768 “market rate” units in six buildings as well as three parcels for commercial development. On Tuesday, TPB representative Daniel Cyrus clarified that one bedroom units are expected to start at $1,100 per month with three bedrooms costing up to $1,800 each month.

On one hand, more units are good in terms of addressing the city’s need for additional housing, and the TPB project will add more units than any apartment development the Roanoke Valley has seen in at least half a century, was one reason the project received support.

Just down the road is the District Vue apartment community, which opened in 2019 and includes roughly 320 units. Elsewhere, on Hershberger Road, there's The View at Blue Ridge Commons, a 339-unit development.

The TPB project, in comparison, would add more units than those two projects combined.

However, several city council members voiced concerns about the cost of the units. They were joined by Total Action for Progress President and CEO Annette Lewis, who spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing.

“We certainly need housing, but we need affordable housing. I represent people who have limited resources,” Lewis said.

She asked the city to require that 10% of any development be dedicated to affordable housing. After council members asked about that possibility at the public hearing, Cyrus indicated it is too late in the process to incorporate that change.

“It’s important to understand that there’s a right place, a right time and a right opportunity for all different types of projects. … That [10% affordable housing] is not the project that we have proposed,” Cyrus said.

City council members indicated doing so will be a priority in the future, though.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb asked the city manager to look into developing a specific strategy to address affordable housing in the city, “rather than asking every developer that comes” to incorporate affordable housing on the back end.

Mayor Sherman Lea agreed.

“We need to get the word out that the city of Roanoke is looking for affordable housing. … The onus is on us. We govern the city,” Lea said.