As authorities chase leads to identify who called in reported false threats at Radford University this week, harsher penalties for such incidents known as "swatting" are now set to take effect under new laws signed Thursday.

Police on Monday afternoon received a threatening phone call referencing Washington Hall on the Radford campus, according to a university news release. It caused the school to initiate its alert system and campus lockdown procedures while police investigated the dormitory.

“Washington Hall was cleared and no threat was found to have existed,” university police said in the release. “This appears to be a swatting call similar to those received by institutions of higher education across the country over the past few months.”

City and university police are working with state and federal agencies to try to identify the suspected Washington Hall caller. Several leads are being investigated, authorities announced Thursday evening.

False reports made for the purpose of dispatching police forces to a target address, commonly known as swatting, have become more frequent both nationwide and in Virginia, not just at colleges and universities. Last September, public schools in Roanoke, Salem and Franklin County each investigated false threats.

To discourage the behavior, a pair of laws signed on Thursday will increase penalties for intentionally reporting false emergency threats that require law enforcement response, according to an announcement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Those laws, carried through the state legislature by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, make it a class 1 misdemeanor to knowingly report a false emergency to authorities. If someone is injured in the response to that false report, the offense becomes a felony.

“At a time when our police and our emergency personnel are more vital than ever, we are going to describe this activity as it should be, a crime, and penalize it as it should be,” Youngkin said during remarks at a high school in Lynchburg on Thursday afternoon.

Most state laws take effect on July 1 each year.