Asked about past charges, Roanoke candidate Volosin says "no" despite '18 case

One of the candidates running for Roanoke City Council omitted information about a past criminal charge from a statement he gave at a political forum last week.

Peter Volosin replied “no” when a moderator asked a group of candidates in a studio if they had “ever” been charged with or convicted of a criminal offense.

Volosin received a ticket in 2018 accusing him of illegally confining an animal in an enclosed, unattended vehicle, a misdemeanor. The case was dismissed.

One of three winners of this week’s Democratic council primary, he said Friday that he thought the moderator at the June 16 forum only wanted to know if there were any charges currently pending against him.

With his primary win, Volosin advances to the November regular election but could face a hearing this summer before elections officials over sample ballots his campaign distributed during on primary day without a required disclosure.

On July 10, 2018, Volosin brought his dog, Rula, when he attended a meeting inside Mac and Bob's restaurant in Salem, according to Volosin and court records. Rula stayed in the car, triggering a ticket from police charging Volosin with illegal animal confinement in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

During the June 16 Democratic candidate online forum, the moderator, WFIR News Director Ian Price, posed a question about criminal matters, noting that former Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. had been convicted of financial crimes.

"It stands to reason that I ask each of you, and we'll go in circle, have you ever been charged or convicted of a criminal offense that would affect...," Price said, without completing the sentence. "Do you think anything's coming down the pipeline?"

Price continued: "As candidates, the people would want to know – I had a couple different people ask – are you currently about to face charges?"

Incumbent Joe Cobb shook his head and appeared in a low voice to say “no,” after which incumbent Vivian Sanchez-Jones said “no” as did Volosin.

Asked about the forum Friday, Volosin said that he replied to the part of the question about charges about to happen.

“I thought he said, ‘was there a pending charge?’ ” the candidate said. “That’s where I answered with that.”

Asked about staying mum about the dog-related charge, Volosin said, “I don’t have any more comment. This is ridiculous. Thank you.” He hung up at that point.

Volosin had discussed the incident involving his pet in a June 15 Roanoke Times interview — and nothing about that case had yet to be published by the newspaper.

Rula, who is 9 and healthy today, was rescued from an animal shelter in Mozambique and belongs to the breed Africanis, native to southern Africa, Volosin said.

On the day he was ticketed, he was seated in the restaurant when an employee walked up and said that somebody had called the police about the dog in his car, he said. He went out to the vehicle in the parking lot, where an officer had already arrived. The dog had been in the car for about 15 minutes, Volosin said.

“She was not distressed. I got to the car and she was fine. I had water in the car, windows down and it was evening,” Volosin said.

Asked if he faults himself in some way, he said, “For the brief amount of time that I was supposed to be there, I took a calculated risk.”

According to a typed report obtained from the Salem Police Department, a dispatcher received the original call at 6:29 p.m. and marked it an “animal emergency.” Animal control was not on duty. Police arrived at 6:34 p.m.

Notes entered by dispatch and included in the report say: “Dog inside of vehicle for the past 30 minutes. Windows are barely cracked. Lower parking lot inside red in color vehicle…”

“Dog is drooling and panting. Current temp 88 per weather. com,” the notes continued.

The source of the 30-minute estimate was not clear from the report.

The ticket cited Volosin for allegedly violating a Salem ordinance that says “Any person who confines an animal in an unattended, enclosed vehicle where the outside temperature is 80 degrees or greater, and the interior of the vehicle is not equipped with a supplemental fan that is operating at the time of such confinement, shall be guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor.” If the animal suffers heat stress, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor.

A judge dismissed the case in early 2019. No reason appears in court records. Volosin said he could not recall the reason.

At last week’s forum, then-candidate Terry McGuire, who spoke last on the question, said he was not facing charges but went on to disclose a past charge. McGuire, 39, told viewers of the forum that he was arrested for public intoxication as a 19-year-old student at Virginia Tech. The arrest occurred at Radford University and he spent time in jail, he said.

“That’s the only skeleton I have in my closet,” he said.

In a later interview, McGuire recalled the moderator asking if the candidates had been charged with a crime in the past.

“I just felt like it was important in that moment to be honest,” McGuire said.

He said his case was dismissed, though he had a memory of possibly doing community service.

McGuire finished in last place in the primary and will not advance to the November election.

