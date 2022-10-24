Audit on outing finds Roanoke Councilman Joe Cobb did nothing wrong; timing questioned

A Republican political action committee leader and a member of the Roanoke City Council say a financial review that disallowed a restaurant bill and museum trip charged to a government account by Democratic Councilman Joe Cobb should have been released months ago.

The audit found that Cobb did nothing improper.

But just two weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the initially scheduled timing of the audit's release — set for a December meeting — is raising questions among some as Cobb runs for another council term.

The situation is coming to light with the release of the audit by the office of Municipal Auditor Drew Harmon upon a request of The Roanoke Times. The report details the outing, a spring visit to some of the city’s best attractions intended to close out a project to combat gun violence.

There was no wrongdoing by Cobb because, when informed the charges had been disallowed, he voluntarily reimbursed the city, according to the audit's findings.

The municipal office released the report to The Roanoke Times at the newspaper’s request on Friday. The newspaper was alerted to the report’s existence by Suzanne Osborne, president of the PAC Roanoke Forward. The PAC is supporting the Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 vote.

“We want a transparent government,” Osborne said. “We want to know if there is a problem, what it is and what they’re going to do to address it.”

The newspaper’s request prompted Harmon to release the audit to the city council on Thursday.

The events in question involve Cobb in his role as chairman of the city Gun Violence Prevention Commission. Cobb took employees and guests of a contractor that had consulted on the gun violence issue to the Taubman Museum of Art — attending a fee-only exhibit at a cost of $225 — and a meal at Bloom restaurant in Roanoke that cost $658.79, the audit said.

The outing took place March 31. The city’s fraud, waste and abuse hotline received an anonymous complaint about the possible misuse of public money in connection with the outing April 1. The complaint triggered an audit.

Key conclusions, including the one to disallow the expenses, were reached in May, Cobb repaid the money June 7, and the report’s first draft was completed in August. Yet officials have slated the matter for discussion at a December meeting of the city audit committee, critics noted.

Cobb also chairs the audit committee. But Cobb said Harmon’s office controlled the process.

Harmon said he made no attempt to slow or time the release of the review, explaining the report took months because it was prepared while the auditor’s office grappled with a staff vacancy and prepared for a software system changeover. In addition, Harmon was out of the office twice, once for knee surgery and once for COVID-19, he said.

According to Cobb, he called for a meeting to debrief and give thanks after the contractor, identified by Harmon as Elite Business Solutions, completed a report titled the Roanoke Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment, which came out in January. Commissioners said they appreciated the group’s work. Compensation was $13,500, a city official said.

An Elite employee had died while on assignment in Roanoke working on the project, prompting Cobb to recommend the planting of a commemorative tree in his memory. The project team, plus members of the deceased person’s family, attended the planting. Because the consultants had expressed an interest in the Taubman, a visit to the art museum followed the planting and then the group went to dinner, with the family members of the deceased coming along. Cobb said he made a “good faith effort” to honor a man who made a significant contribution to the city’s response to gun violence.

Seventeen people in all ate at Bloom. There were no charges on the restaurant bill for alcohol, Cobb said.

According to the audit, the tree planting was paid for by private donations.

In addition, Cobb checked before the outing with a representative of the city manager’s office about whether a $500,000 gun violence prevention grant that the city had received from the state could cover the outing’s costs. The representative inquired with the state Department of Criminal Justice Services and was told the grant could cover the meal. Cobb was so informed.

Cobb later told investigators that he had hoped the grant could also cover the planned museum trip, but admitted that he failed to clearly communicate that to the city manager’s representative. He never obtained pre-approval for that expense, but, according to Harmon, Cobb believed he had.

When Roanoke auditors contacted the state DCJS office after the outing, state officials said Roanoke could not use the grant to cover any costs of the outing. Although the planned meal looked beforehand to be an acceptable grant-covered expense as a working dinner involving a contractor, the state’s follow-up review categorized the meal and museum visit in combination on the same day as entertainment and said it would decline to pay if the city sought reimbursement with grant money.

City accounts had covered the expenses as they were incurred, but the city had not yet asked the state for reimbursement. When Cobb learned the costs could not be applied to the grant, he reimbursed the city. Cobb said that he would have paid for everything himself if he had known beforehand grant funds weren’t available.

Harmon said that the use of verbal communication by Cobb and others involved in the pre-event discussion contributed to the mix-up. Ideally, the parties would have communicated in writing, he said.

In Harmon’s office, a senior auditor had been assigned to the matter. Harmon said the report was not in final form for presentation to the audit committee at either its June or September meetings, though a first draft was completed on Aug. 12. Harmon placed the matter on the December meeting agenda. The body is likely to discuss the report at that time, but no action beyond receiving and filing the report is expected, he said.

The situation “was more or less an innocent mistake,” the auditor added. The outing expense “was thought to be approved, eventually denied and repaid. Didn’t seem to be that significant an issue.”

Mayor Sherman Lea said Friday that Cobb told him about the situation a while back.

“I don’t think Joe did anything intentionally wrong. Seems to me there was a lot of confusion there,” Lea said. “There was some confusion over what you can do and can’t do. A lot of time that happens in our business when you take people out.”

The mayor called Cobb “a person of high integrity.”

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who said she learned of the situation when she received the audit last week, questioned the mayor’s characterization of Cobb.

“If that was the case, then why didn’t Joe come forward and get in front of this? I’m not saying he did anything wrong. It’s the appearance of waiting nine months out until we report on it,” she said. “It being an election year, it makes you wonder.”

The audit committee, which meets quarterly, conducted two meetings after the outing without bringing the matter up. “That’s a red flag for me,” she said, that created at least the appearance that Cobb didn’t want the matter made public until after the election.

Cobb said the auditor’s office “initiated, conducted and concluded the report process” and “I fully support and respect the municipal auditor’s work and co-operated fully in reimbursement of the unallowable costs from my own pocket.”