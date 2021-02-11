Roanoke Valley cities, counties may use revenue audits to guage internet sales tax impact

Although the exact local impact of a new internet sales tax will remain uncertain for months longer, revenue audits performed later this year have potential to reveal answers, officials said.
When Salem City Council members requested data on internet sales tax revenue during the council’s meeting this week, Finance Director Rosie Jordan said no such data is readily available. Sales tax comes to local governments through the Virginia Department of Taxation, Jordan said.
“We get a number from them,” Jordan said. “We receive our revenue, and there are no details attached to that.”
State lawmakers approved collection of internet sales tax within Virginia in 2019, so the process of collecting and recording the tax is relatively new. Data provided from the state tax department does not differentiate between sales taxes generated from in-person and online purchases, Jordan said.
“Yes, some of that absolutely is e-commerce, internet sales tax,” Jordan said. “We don’t know how much that is, because we don’t have access to the data from the department of taxation.”
As an example, state data does not discern what sales tax came from Walmart transactions made online versus in-store — it’s all lumped in simply as sales tax. Jordan said it would be good information to have, but her department does not know how to get it.
“We have not found a mechanism yet whereby the state will grant finance departments access to sales tax data,” Jordan said. "I do wish I had access to the data."
Regardless of its origin, Salem's sales tax revenue is trending higher than expected for the 2021 fiscal year that ends June 30. Through the first half-year ending in December, Salem received $3.7 million, or 58% of its expected sales tax revenue, Jordan said in an email.
"We are certainly above the expected budget for that six-month period," Jordan said. "Is some of that from e-commerce? I think certainly it is, but I cannot tell you how much, because we do not have access to that data.”
Similarly in Roanoke County, sales tax revenue is exceeding expectations, with projections predicting 2021 fiscal year collections to be $2 million above budget, up to $11 million. But also in Roanoke County, finance officials cannot parse e-commerce revenues from in-store sales tax collection.
“I would be more than happy for someone to help us gain access to that data," Jordan said. "It would be very beneficial for budgeting purposes to have more information on that figure.”
Audit for answers?
Aiding local finance departments are the elected commissioners of the revenue, who record and process taxes.
Auditing specific documents might determine the precise impact of internet sales tax, said Roanoke County Commissioner of the Revenue Nancy Horn.
“There’s a predistribution report,” Horn said. “This would be a deeper report.”
There is potential for the deeper reports to distinguish between brick-and-mortar store sales compared to e-commerce sales, but Horn said she is uncertain.
“I don’t know it’s going to work yet,” Horn said. “We’re thinking it can work.”
At the end of February, commissioners of the revenue from around the state will meet virtually to try figuring out precise internet sales tax data, but now is a hectic time of year for revenue offices.
“There’s no way I can audit it in this timeframe, but in the summertime,” Horn said. “We just have so many things to tax, I guess you could say — personal property, business, income — it just gets a little crazy,”
Staff at Roanoke County’s revenue office will look at crunching the internet sales tax numbers later this year, once tax season slows down, probably toward June, Horn said.
“That’s one of the things we’re going to do this summer,” Horn said. “We have to work from the bottom up, which can be a lot.”