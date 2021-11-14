Ballard ready to take the reins in 12th District

Ballard was a bit more specific in his response to what he wants for the district that includes all of the town of Blacksburg, Giles County, the city of Radford and a small portion of Pulaski County.

“My goal as delegate will be to faithfully represent our community and to empower our local municipalities in the 12th to make as many decisions as possible on the local level.

“I also plan on looking at statewide funding options that have historically and overwhelmingly favored Northern Virginia and Richmond and see what we can do to bring some of those funds to the 12th District.”

He also has an idea of what committees he’d like to be a part of going forward.

“As a lawyer, I believe I am well suited to be on courts,” Ballard wrote. “I would also like to be on the education committee because that was a major campaign for me and I believe much more needs to be done to improve public education in Southwest Virginia. My third pick would be public safety.”

Ballard believes juggling his work and home life with his new responsibilities as a delegate will actually be a strength.