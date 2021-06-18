Barbara Stafford, longtime civic leader in Giles County, 'had a servant's heart'

Barbara Stafford’s door was always open.
Literally.
Her friends and family said she didn’t even have or know where the key to her house was.
So people came and went to drop things off or pick things up, hold yard sales and visit Stafford. She lived in the middle of the small town of Pearisburg, and the center feels hollowed out now.
Born and raised in Giles County, Stafford turned the challenges and tragedies thrown at her into a life of public service, including serving as the town’s mayor and in the House of Delegates after her husband’s death. She died Wednesday at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.
“She loved Giles County with her whole heart,” said her best friend, Betsy Beamer, who moved to Pearisburg when she was a teenager and met Barbara. “She had a servant’s heart.”
Stafford spent nearly her whole life in Giles County, where she came from humble beginnings that taught her to push through any limitations.
Stafford’s interest in politics and public service began at an early age. Her father served as chairman of the Giles County Board of Supervisors and sat on several boards and commissions, so he brought his daughter along to all of the hand-shaking events.
She married Jeff Stafford in 1981. Also a Giles County native, the Republican served in the House of Delegates for nearly two decades before he died in 1990 from cancer.
After her husband’s death, Stafford ran in the special election to complete the remainder of his term.
“It was very important to her that he didn’t get to finish his term because he passed away,” Beamer said. “She wanted to make sure it was served out with the philosophy that the two of them shared.”
Her family and friends in town pitched in to assist her campaign for the seat and help her care for her three young children. She won.
“I think so few people could have done that after such a tragedy,” said Del. Kirk Cox, R-Chesterfield, who sat next to Stafford when she joined the House, both of them new to the chamber. “She really understood what she believed in. It was hard for her, and she stepped out of her comfort zone and did it beautifully.”
Stafford served in the House for about a year and a half, where Cox said she was studious about the issues lawmakers were taking up. He said what he appreciated about her most was that she was focused on the work and less about standing up to make speeches to draw attention to herself like politicians these days tend to do.
After completing her husband’s term, Stafford returned to Giles County, where she joined the Pearisburg Town Council and served as the town’s mayor. She also was the executive director of the Giles County Chamber of Commerce.
“Barbara loved the town of Pearisburg, working tirelessly to improve it,” said the town’s current mayor and Stafford’s high school classmate, Robert Dickerson.
In addition to her political duties, she was a Girl Scout troop leader, a Sunday school teacher and taught chess — just to name a few. She always made time to talk to her children on the phone every day.
“She really believed the part in the Bible about how people are given a lot and you need to give back,” Beamer said. “She had a strong faith and belief you need to serve people in your community.”
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, hired Stafford to be his constituent services representative in 2011, a position she held until her death.
“Barbara was a great leader, and she’ll be sorely missed by the community she loved and the community that loved her,” Griffith tearfully said on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.
Stafford was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, but she didn’t let that stop her involvement in the community and politics, said Aidan Williams, a Republican activist from Giles County.
“She’s been through so much, and she committed herself to a life of being happy and uplifting,” Williams said.
When Cox was campaigning for governor a few months ago and made a swing through the New River Valley, Stafford had a friend drive her to the event. She didn’t go inside, instead waiting for Cox to come out so they could talk.
One of the last major political events she attended was the Giles County Republicans’ annual Stafford-Morris Dinner, which is named after her husband. Local Republicans honored her with the Giles GOP Lifetime Achievement Award.
“She was in the Virginia House, and she was the mayor of Pearisburg, and she always stayed true to her hometown,” said Williams, who helped organize the dinner. “She was a Republican, and she was well-respected and adored by everyone. She represents the very best of Giles County.”