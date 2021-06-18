Barbara Stafford, longtime civic leader in Giles County, 'had a servant's heart'

She married Jeff Stafford in 1981. Also a Giles County native, the Republican served in the House of Delegates for nearly two decades before he died in 1990 from cancer.

After her husband’s death, Stafford ran in the special election to complete the remainder of his term.

“It was very important to her that he didn’t get to finish his term because he passed away,” Beamer said. “She wanted to make sure it was served out with the philosophy that the two of them shared.”

Her family and friends in town pitched in to assist her campaign for the seat and help her care for her three young children. She won.

“I think so few people could have done that after such a tragedy,” said Del. Kirk Cox, R-Chesterfield, who sat next to Stafford when she joined the House, both of them new to the chamber. “She really understood what she believed in. It was hard for her, and she stepped out of her comfort zone and did it beautifully.”

Stafford served in the House for about a year and a half, where Cox said she was studious about the issues lawmakers were taking up. He said what he appreciated about her most was that she was focused on the work and less about standing up to make speeches to draw attention to herself like politicians these days tend to do.