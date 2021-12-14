Bill Brown's name to be carried on to new Blacksburg police station

Wilson talked about sneaking out past curfew and him and his friends trying to see if Brown was working that night. He said they would often goad officers into chasing them and that those officers would often not get out of their cars.

“But if Sgt. Brown was working, he’d get out of that car,” Wilson said, adding that Brown was also very capable of catching up with the youth.

And if Brown didn’t catch them that night, he would at least be at their house when they returned home, Wilson said.

But Wilson said those memories, along with when he would eventually work under Brown, served as crucial life lessons for his own time in law enforcement.

“I think he was talking about somebody else, instead of me,” said Brown jokingly in response to the stories from Wilson.

But after the event, Brown said in an interview that he wasn’t really surprised at hearing about how many teenagers and others in the community saw him during those days. He said he would occasionally run into people over the years who would thank him for guidance he gave them in the past, some of which he was told even saved some lives.