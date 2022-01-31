Blacksburg affordable housing project prompts debate

BLACKSBURG — A much-debated affordable-housing project being proposed for 3 acres of land at South Main Street and Country Club Drive will take a key step this coming week.

The Blacksburg Planning Commission plans a public hearing before issuing a recommendation Tuesday night on a rezoning request for the proposed Legacy on South Main project.

The nonprofit Community Housing Partners’ development, which would use low-income housing tax credits, calls for a single apartment building comprising 56 units and 142 bedrooms.

With its formal address at 100 Country Club Drive SE, the development will neighbor both a greater residential area and a pair of shopping centers that are home to a Kroger and a number of eateries.

While the development is being touted for how it could help with the ongoing affordable housing issue in town, the project has received significant pushback from nearby residents over its planned density and how that could lead to other problems such as increased traffic and decreased safety.

“I think … the density of the project is the number one issue, compared to the current zoning and future land use,” said Richard Mitchell, who lives on nearby Mateer Circle.

Mitchell voiced concerns about how the proposed bedroom density vastly exceeds the limits within the property’s zoning designation.

The total number of bedrooms proposed by Legacy on South Main equates to roughly 52 bedrooms per acre.

The R-5 transitional residential district zoning on the property allows multifamily developments as long as a conditional use permit is approved and issued, but the district caps its maximum density at 20 bedrooms per acre.

Additionally, the town’s future land use designation for the property would be medium density residential, which carries the same bedroom-per-acre limit as the current district.

CHP is requesting that the land’s district be rezoned to planned residential, a zone developers often seek to gain greater flexibility with density.

One specific issue Mitchell pointed to is Country Club Drive, which he described as very narrow and not well adapted for the kind of development proposed. With other households in the area already using that road, the project would only worsen traffic, he said.

Rick Johnson, who lives on Willard Drive, echoed some of Mitchell’s points about Country Club Drive.

“My gosh, we walk Country Club all the time. It’s very narrow. The sidewalk on one side is very narrow. Adding more traffic to Country Club is just dangerous,” Johnson said. “Right now, you have to walk in the street. If you’re walking a dog, one of you is going to be on the street.”

The other traffic-related concern Johnson expressed is how the road he lives on, Willard Drive, could be affected. He said he’s worried because the road is already used as somewhat of a bypass to Main Street and that any additional traffic could worsen the problems he and his neighbors already deal with.

Johnson said he and his neighbors have to back out of their driveways and that nearly every one of them have stories about nearly being hit by a car coming down on Willard.

“We feel this project exacerbates that. It throws more traffic onto Willard,” he said.

Johnson voiced further concerns about child safety in the neighborhood. He said he lives next door to a family with young children.

“They all play out in the front yard, and all the traffic on Willard just makes it really dangerous,” he said, adding that has fears about what could happen if a ball rolls out onto the street, for example. “In just two seconds, something [can] happen … You’re kind of fearful of that.”

Johnson said Willard also is of concern because of the ongoing redevelopment of the old Blacksburg Middle School site.

“They [town officials] know the development at Midtown is going to put 500 people onto the road and those people will go south. They will use Willard, they don’t use Main Street,” Johnson said.

Several residents put together a synopsis about the proposed development, with the document including comments from Johnson, Mitchell and several other residents who voiced concerns about the project.

Both Johnson and Mitchell, however, clarified that they are not, at all, against the addition of affordable housing, even if it’s on the property that Legacy on South Main is proposed for. They said the concern from them and other neighbors is the size of the project, with Johnson suggesting that the total number of bedrooms could be cut to roughly a third of what’s proposed.

“I and every neighbor I’ve talked to have said the same thing: We’re all for affordable housing, affordable housing in that location, but just at a lower density,” Johnson said.

Janaka Casper, CEO of CHP, said in response to the concerns over density that the development as it’s proposed now is already a scaled down version of what the organization previously considered.

“This model requires a certain number of units for the project to be able to afford its operating expenses,” Casper wrote in a statement this past week.

For the project, “we began with an assumption of 72 units to achieve the highest construction and operational efficiencies, but after considering location, design and site constraints, we lowered that to 56, the minimum number of units needed to meet our fixed construction and stewardship costs.”

Casper said he’s also “acutely” aware of the current housing crisis in town.

“At CHP, we are working on addressing that need in part through the development of for-sale workforce housing, but we also recognize that higher density, non-student, affordable rental housing is essential to a thriving community,” he wrote.

Town Councilman Jerry Ford Jr., who serves on the planning commission, didn’t voice a specific stance on the CHP proposal, saying he’s still gathering information and input. He, however, said residents have brought up legitimate concerns.

“One thing I can say is when we consider rezonings, we’re always trying to balance changing the zoning against other parts of our Comprehensive Plan that the proposed rezoning may address,” Ford said. “I’m considering all parts of the Comprehensive Plan, sustainability, transportation goals, as well as affordable housing with this project.”

Tuesday’s public hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. and will occur at the Blacksburg Municipal Building.

