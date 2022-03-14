Blacksburg budget: Revenues returning to pre-pandemic levels

BLACKSBURG — The town is proposing a budget of $91.3 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The recommended budget, which Town Manager Marc Verniel publicly unveiled this past week, would be an increase of 8.2% from the current year, not including capital and debt service.

If there is a story to be highlighted, it’s that revenues are returning to pre-pandemic levels, Verniel said.

Blacksburg, similar to other towns in Virginia, heavily depends on revenue streams such as meals and lodging taxes, each of which were impacted throughout the global health crisis.

“It’s almost like we hit the pause button for two years,” Verniel said.

Meals tax revenue in the next fiscal year will be approximately $6 million, according to the recommended budget. That figure will be the highest generated since the start of the pandemic and is higher than the $5.9 million from the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Figures on the 2019-20, 2020-21 and current fiscal years each show lower annual meals tax revenues than 2018-19, according to numbers provided by the town.

Revenue from the lodging tax has also taken a hit since the start of the pandemic. It will bring in $1.4 million under the proposed budget, an amount that remains below the $1.5 million from the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Blacksburg, however, remains cautious due to the still existing challenges from the pandemic, as well as ones resulting from inflation and the current conflict in Ukraine, Verniel said.

Among other highlights in the recommended budget are employee hiring and retention initiatives and continued incremental increases in utility costs due to factors such as the massive renovation of a water treatment plant and the overall effects of inflation on utilities.

The recommended budget calls for some new positions, including a new deputy police chief. In a related development, the town is looking to hire a new head of its police department due to the recently announced retirement of Chief Anthony Wilson.

The town is also performing a compensation study as part of an effort to boost recruitment, Verniel said. Like other localities in the region, the town has recently struggled to fill certain positions, a problem that has impacted some of its services.

As far as utilities, the budget calls for increases to the town’s water, sewer and solid waste and recycling rates. Altogether, those hikes would lead to an average utility bill increase of $5.58 per month, according to the proposal.

Verniel said the average utility customer uses approximately 6,000 gallons per month.

The budget, however, doesn’t call for an increase to the town’s real estate tax rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate equates to an annual bill of $260 for a home valued at $100,000 for tax purposes.

The town council will hold upcoming hearings on the budget before finalizing a plan.

