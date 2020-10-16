Blacksburg, Christiansburg bike service to offer free rides on Election Day

Bike sharing platform Roam NRV will offer free rides to the polls on Election Day next month, according to the company that owns and operates the service.

Gotcha Mobility, RoamNRV’s Charleston, South Carolina-based parent company, announced that the free rides are part of its participation in the "Rolls to the Polls," an industry-wide initiative to offer free or discounted transportation to voters on Nov. 3.

The campaign is being done in partnership with the North American Bikeshare Association.

“We are excited to join NABSA, a leader in connecting shared micro-mobility providers, to help overcome transportation barriers on election day through Rolls to the Polls,” Gotcha CEO Max Smith said. “We look forward to helping make every vote county by providing accessible transportation to all.”

Known for its orange colored bikes, RoamNRV has 10 hubs in Blacksburg and two in Christiansburg.

Use of the bikes is reserved via a smartphone app, and various prices exist for the service during times when the rides aren't free.

The yearly and monthly options, respectively, cost $60 and $20, each with overage fees of $4, according to RoamNRV’s website.