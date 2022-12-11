Blacksburg commission backs additional hotel height request

BLACKSBURG — Town council’s advisory arm has lent its support to an additional height request for a hotel building that’s being planned as part of the Midtown development.

The town Planning Commission, via a 7-0 vote this past week, recommended the issuance of a conditional use permit that is being sought as part of the plans to include an Embassy Suites hotel in the ongoing downtown project.

The parcel that’s being reserved for the hotel is located in a commercial zoning district. Hotels are allowed by-right in the district, but a conditional use permit is required if the height of the building is to exceed 60 feet. The hotel’s height is proposed to be a maximum of 73 feet.

The hotel is slated to be located on a 1.8-acre parcel at 310 Midtown Way, which is on the front half of the property — also historically known as the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School.

So far, a town-owned parking garage and new police station have been built on the site, and roughly two-dozen townhomes are currently in construction.

Although the planning commission supported the permit for the hotel, town staff recommended a number of conditions with the measure.

The conditions include streetscape measures that staff said will aim to mitigate the impact of the additional building height on the pedestrian environment and neighboring uses.

Those streetscape measures include planters, boxes and urban landscape features along the streetscape at a rate of one per every 50 feet of frontage along Church Street and Midtown Way. There’s also a call for additional street furnishings such as trash cans, benches, bike racks and tables within the enhanced streetscape zone along Church Street and Midtown Way.

Another streetscape measure in the recommended conditions is additional landscaping to screen the parking and building from view of an adjacent residential parcel on the Midtown site.

The hotel building height request was subject to a commission public hearing Tuesday night, but no one spoke on the matter.

In addition to the commission, the town council received some brief presentations on the hotel item earlier Tuesday.

Among those who covered the hotel project was John Neel, president of local civil engineering and surveying firm Foresight Design Services. His presentation covered details of the hotel.

The planned six-floor Embassy Suites is slated to have 137 guest rooms, Neel said. The business will also provide 74 parking spaces, which he said is above the 69 required.

The hotel isn’t the only component of the Midtown development for which additional height has been sought.

Conditional use permits for additional height were approved for two other structures, the town-owned parking garage and a planned mixed-use building. The permit for the garage was for additional height of up to 76 feet, and the one for the mixed-use building was for additional height of up to 70 feet.

The mixed-use building, which will go on another downtown commercial district parcel, is not under construction yet.