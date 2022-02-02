Blacksburg commission recommends debated affordable housing project with split vote

BLACKSBURG — The town Planning Commission on Tuesday night narrowly recommended a rezoning for an affordable housing project that is being proposed for just under three acres of land at South Main Street and Country Club Drive.

The 4-3 vote wasn’t an official approval of the rezoning request, but the recommendation will carry weight as the Town Council next takes up the proposal from nonprofit Community Housing Partners.

The split commission recommendation also highlights the highly mixed reception to the project called Legacy on South Main.

The development, which would use low-income housing tax credits, calls for a single apartment building comprising 56 units and 142 bedrooms. With its address at 100 Country Club Drive S.E., the development would neighbor both a greater residential area and a pair of shopping centers that are home to a Kroger and a number of eateries.

The proposed development has been touted for how it could ease finding housing in Blacksburg for a section of the skilled workforce, a years-long challenge that town officials said got even worse during the pandemic due to a national boom that has reduced supply and raised home prices.

The project, however, has received significant pushback from nearby residents over its planned density and how that could lead to other problems such as increased traffic and decreased safety.

That conundrum was evident among the planning commission members Tuesday.

Commission member Susanna Rinehart described the request as a “really tough” one. She said she struggled with the right answer on the measure due to having to balance the concerns with the increasing difficulty of finding affordable housing in Blacksburg.

“Do we wrestle with the imperfection of what is in front of us?” Rinehart said before eventually voting in favor of recommending the rezoning.

Tuesday’s commission meeting drew well over 80 people, about two dozen of whom spilled into the Blacksburg Municipal Building’s lobby where they followed the event on a television screen.

Of the nearly 20 people who spoke on the rezoning, only a few spoke in favor of the request.

In response to the density criticism, CHP officials have previously said that the economic feasibility of the project depended on its proposed size. They have also said the development, as it’s planned right now, is already a scaled down version of what was previously considered.

The total number of bedrooms proposed by Legacy on South Main equates to roughly 52 bedrooms per acre.

The R-5 transitional residential district zoning on the property allows multifamily developments as long as a conditional use permit is approved and issued, but the district caps its maximum density at 20 bedrooms per acre.

Additionally, the town’s future land use designation for the property would be medium density residential, which carries the same bedroom-per-acre limit as the current district.

CHP is requesting that the land’s district be rezoned to planned residential, a zone developers often seek to gain greater flexibility with density.

Several residents on Tuesday clarified that they are not against affordable housing, even in the area being proposed. They said the major issue is the scope of the development and even suggested that CHP consider dropping the planned density to under 40 bedrooms per acre.

Resident Elaine Jenkins was among those who criticized the development’s setbacks, which plans show to be 10 feet all around.

“This is not a safe scenario given the narrowness of Country Club Drive,” she said. “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Country Club Drive has been of particular concern among critics. They have said the road is not being well adapted for the development, which they argued would further decrease pedestrian safety due to an uptick in cars on the already narrow roadway.

Kathleen Hancock, who teaches transportation engineering at Virginia Tech and who lives on nearby Mateer Circle, spoke in more depth about the traffic concerns and presented slides on the issue during her comments. Among the data she shared was that nearly 40 crashes had occurred at the intersection of Country Club and South Main Street between 2011 and 2020.

Hancock also raised concerns about children running around the Legacy on South Main the building and getting on the sidewalk.

“Drivers are not in position to pay attention to individuals who may or may not want to stay on the sidewalk,” Hancock said.

Other speakers also raised concerns about other roads, such as Willard Drive, that are frequently used as cut-throughs or alternatives to South Main. They argued that development at its currently planned size would only worsen the issues that already exist on some of those smaller roadways.

Commission member Tim Colley said that he found the setbacks to be too close to the corner of South Main and Country Club Drive.

“That distance needs to be addressed,” said Colley, who voted against recommending the rezoning.

Colley described Legacy on South Main as a good project, but one he said “could be better” and in need of more tweaking.

Among the few who spoke in favor of development Tuesday was Kathleen Morris, who touted the location due to its proximity to a grocery store, bus services and a school. She said she’d also rather see the land used for what’s proposed than be left to another developer who would try to put student housing or “football rentals” on the property.

“I support the location and I think it’s really an ideal location for families in Blacksburg who maybe don’t have access to two vehicles for their household,” Morris said in an interview after making her comments to the commission. “It’s near shopping, near child care, near the elementary. That’s just ideal.”

Morris said she has also volunteered with some families who live in more affordable housing in other parts of the town, but face challenges such as being far from bus routes.

“To me, it’s important we consider that, too,” she said.

Commission member Melissa Jones, who voted to recommend the rezoning, echoed some of the points about the proximity to services such as bus routes.

Jones also spoke at length about the need for the town to address the growing affordable housing needs. She talked about how opportunities such as the one presented by CHP are limited outside of major metropolitan areas and how developments using low-income tax credits are essentially limited to Blacksburg and Christiansburg in the local area.

“We need to consider the people who will live here [Legacy on South Main] when we’re thinking about the proposal,” she said.

