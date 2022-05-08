Blacksburg continues search for bus drivers

BLACKSBURG — The town announced its summer bus driver hiring program this past week, an initiative that involves a $2,000 hiring and training bonus and a trainee wage of $13.56 an hour.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for either part-time or full-time employment as a bus driver,” said Blacksburg Transit Director Brian Booth. “We provide the training, we provide the $2,000 bonus and we pay you $13.56 per hour while you train.”

The town’s recent announcement said the program is only available May through July with a limit of 20 trainees, and encouraged job seekers to apply immediately at www.ridebt.org/drive or call 443-1500.

While Blacksburg has provided similar hiring programs in the past, the amount of the recently announced bonus increased in response to the hiring challenges experienced by the town, Booth said.

“With regard to bus driver pay in general, we are approaching the end of a compensation study — which [assessed] the current market to determine competitive rates for all positions within the town and BT — and plan to make adjustments based on the result of that study in the near future,” Booth wrote in an email this past week.

Blacksburg, like other municipalities in the region and other employers, has experienced hiring challenges, a problem that has impacted its ability to deliver certain services. One of those impacted services has been transit.

For example, Blacksburg’s bus operator pool had at least at one point this past winter a vacancy rate of approximately 34%, which limited the service that could be provided on both a daily and weekly basis, according to past comments from town officials.

Town Manager Marc Verniel had said at the time that routes that previously had 10-minute service frequencies had 15-minute service, and that routes previously with 15-minute service had 30-minute service.

“As a whole, BT has reduced service hours by 25% as compared to pre-pandemic,” Verniel wrote in a January email in which he also referenced the compensation study.

The study would result in market-rate pay adjustments for many positions in town and that the locality would recommend pay increases in key areas where compensation is no longer competitive, Verniel said at the time.

Other local government officials in Montgomery County said the key was providing competitive pay for jobs filled by demographic groups that also commonly work in other industries such as retail and food services, which have since the start of the pandemic bumped their own wages.

Regarding BT, Booth said the training program provided to new employees guides them through the process of obtaining a commercial driver’s license, learning to operate the bus safely and other responsibilities related to their role as a bus driver.

“Many of our bus drivers come to us with no experience driving buses or other large vehicles, and upon the completion of training have learned the skills necessary to safely operate a bus,” he wrote in the recent email.

