Blacksburg council approves higher minimum wage

BLACKSBURG — The town council approved a new pay plan that will raise the minimum wage for its employees from $11 to $15 an hour.

The new minimum rate is one of several measures the town is enacting to try to address the impact of pandemic-related economic challenges. Town officials crafted the new pay system following an organization-wide compensation study that was undertaken as Blacksburg — like other localities in the region — grappled with staffing shortages.

The resolution for the new pay system was one of several items on the town council’s unanimously approved consent agenda this past week. The new pay system is scheduled to be implemented by June 26, according to a schedule previously provided by the town.

The new pay plan comes as Blacksburg, along with Christiansburg and Montgomery County, have over the past several months faced challenges with filling jobs across a number of departments. Bus routes handled by Blacksburg Transit are among the areas town officials previously said have been impacted.

Officials with the two towns and the county had acknowledged the need to re-examine their pay structure to address issues such as substantial inflation and competition created by rising wages in the private sector — and particularly the retail and service industries, which draw much of the same groups of people who take on jobs in municipal departments such as parks and recreation.

Among the other changes from Blacksburg’s new plan is the introduction of a system that will place full-time employees in steps, or a structure that puts them in position to receive annual pay bumps. However, those step pay increases, which employees will be eligible for midway through the fiscal year, will be contingent on performance evaluations.

The new plan will also include cost-of-living adjustments, but the overall pay increases would ultimately be contingent on economic factors such as inflation and whether the town is having a “good budget year,” Town Manager Marc Verniel previously said.

Blacksburg staff showed examples of pay changes for various positions during a recent presentation to council.

For example, the starting rate for a public works custodian will go from $23,347 to $31,200 a year. For a bus operator, the starting pay will go from $29,259 to $36,446. And for police officers, the starting rate will go from $39,953 to $44,099 a year.

