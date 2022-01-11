Blacksburg council approves Sheetz store over neighborhood opposition

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council approved a conditional use permit request Tuesday that was needed for the construction of a Sheetz store — in a locality where even an established commercial add to a shopping center can meet opposition.

The approval, passed on a 6-1 vote, gives Sheetz the green light to build a gas station — along with the usual convenience store and fast-food components — on a 1.6-acre First & Main outparcel at 1704 S. Main St.

Councilman John Bush cast the no vote.

The development will include an approximately 4,900-square-foot building for the retail and fast-food services, according to project plans.

The permits are needed for the gasoline pumps and the installation of exterior speakers.

The gas station, which also calls for the provision of several Tesla electric vehicle charging stations, is among the latest developments being proposed for the area in and around First & Main. The area, already home to a movie theater and several restaurants, has seen some steady development over the past several years.

The Sheetz project, however, was criticized and opposed by numerous residents of nearby neighborhoods.

That opposition was present Tuesday as each of about a dozen speakers called on the council to vote down the requested permits.

Expressed concerns included worries of traffic, impact on the neighborhoods, increase in air pollution, nuisances such as noise and light and gasoline and oil potentially ending up in the ground and surface water. One speaker even raised concerns about an uptick in crime due as he said that gas stations are often targets of robberies.

Another concern, which town council members shared, was over noise from the exterior speakers, particularly the around the clock playing of music and broadcasts around the clock.

Uses for the exterior speakers under the initial project plans included music and promotional messages — now common features at many gas stations — but Sheetz has since agreed to limit employment of the outdoor devices to customer questions and emergency and safety-related reasons.

The proposed Sheetz would include “five gas dispensers to serve a total of 10 fueling positions,” according to plans. The business also plans to provide eight Tesla electric vehicle charging stations.

The retail and fast-food portion of the proposed Sheetz are allowed by-right in the general commercial zoning district that covers the property for the gas station.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.