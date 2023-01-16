Blacksburg council OKs higher height for downtown hotel

BLACKSBURG — Town council this past week approved the issuance of a conditional use permit to increase the height of an Embassy Suites hotel to be part of the Midtown development.

Hotels are allowed by-right in the commercial zoning district the hotel is going in, but a conditional use permit is required to bring the height of the building above 60 feet. The hotel’s height is proposed to be a maximum of 73 feet.

Council approved the permit on a 6-1 vote. Councilman John Bush cast the lone vote against the request.

The hotel will be located on a 1.8-acre parcel at 310 Midtown Way downtown, which is on the front half of the property historically known as the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School.

The height, a project manager said, will appear less imposing from Eheart Street due to the grade of the road. Then, the backside of the part of the hotel fronting Midtown Way will effectively be 61- to 65-feet-tall when looking from Eheart, the manager said.

The permit came with a number of staff-recommended conditions including streetscape measures that staff said will aim to mitigate the impact of the additional building height on the pedestrian environment and neighboring uses.

Two residents had concerns with the request.

Scott Chandler, who said he lives in the neighborhood behind the Midtown property, described the project as a “drip, drip, drip of change.” He said he feels like the town has development rules and height limits for a reason, but that the locality seems to keep ignoring those conditions.

Chandler also voiced concerns with the impact of ongoing construction on the old middle school site.

He said it’s not uncommon for the power to go out during the middle of the day, adding that he has lost two computer hard drives since construction started.

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith asked town staff about the power outages, and Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence responded that it’s an issue that will be explored.

Javad Torabinejad asked council to reject the permit request. He called the height increase unfair and voiced concerns about its potential impact on nearby residents.

“These neighbors are facing 13-foot-higher buildings and thus losing their views,” said Torabinejad, who also voiced concerns about the potential impact of the hotel on another adjacent parcel on the Midtown site.

In comments similar to Chandler, Torabinejad also voiced concerns with the number of modifications that have been made to the Midtown project since council approved the measures needed for the overall development to move forward.

Torabinejad asked the council to consider whether the height increase — and effectively a higher number of rooms — is necessary at a time when local and smaller hotels are struggling with low occupancy rates.

Jim Cowan, a Blacksburg-based attorney and a partner with Midtown told council that “obviously, we think this is a great addition to the site,” adding that architectural work has gone above the minimum conditions in efforts to be respectful to neighboring property owners.

On another matter, town council unanimously passed an ordinance for small-scale alcoholic beverage production facilities.

The decision amended town code by introducing regulations for types of drinking establishments that weren’t previously covered by Blacksburg ordinance.

The ordinance amendment introduced definitions for small-scale breweries, cideries, seltzer crafters, distilleries, wineries and meaderies.

Blacksburg officials said the ordinance change was prompted by alcoholic beverage makers such as distilleries showing an increased interest in coming to the town in the future. Distilleries have been among the chief drivers of the move, town officials previously said.