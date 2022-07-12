Blacksburg council OK's mass gathering changes; prompted by student behavior

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council approved changes Tuesday night to the locality’s nearly three-decade-old mass outdoor gathering ordinance, adjustments prompted by the evolution of student behavior and pre-game parties.

Among the changes, which council approved on a 7-0 vote, is the addition of a voluntary party registration process for smaller events - ones fewer than 200 people - that don’t necessarily meet the conditions requiring a town-issued mass gathering permit.

Although it won’t be a requirement, the measure will allow those parties’ organizers to let the town know ahead of time of an upcoming event. The addition, a top Blacksburg official has said, aims to provide a more proactive way to address concerns without immediately needing to take serious measures such as police showing up to issue citations.

“You call the party host and say, ‘We got a complaint, you need to address whatever the problem is,’” Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer said in an interview earlier this year. “If it’s not addressed, we’ll be sending a patrol car out.”

Spencer said similar party registration measures exist in other college towns such as Harrisonburg and Clemson, South Carolina.

One particular area town officials hope the changes help address is Center Street, which has gradually become a much more prominent spot for pre-game Virginia Tech football events.

The Center Street gatherings have been a point of concern due to the spillover effects of events in that area on Stadium Woods, the name that’s been given to the old-growth forest bordering nearby Lane Stadium and the long-time subject of a local conservation campaign.

Spencer, who acknowledged that the changes are just one measure in a multi-step approach to curbing student gathering concerns, said the town is looking at ways to revise the access points to the stadium to try to reduce instances of students crossing the forest to get to Lane Stadium.

Spencer has said the issue doesn’t occur all the time, but it’s not uncommon for the Center Street activities to grow to the point where it prompts many to step off the designated pathways to the stadium.

The other challenge Spencer pointed to is the availability of police, which he said are “stretched pretty thin” on game days.

Spencer said he anticipates the voluntary registration measure will be of some help with Center Street as the mass gathering ordinance doesn't always neatly apply to the activities in that area. He said gatherings in that area are often people just "milling about." He said the more organized parties on Center Street are often events on individual lots that don’t necessarily meet the definition of the town’s definition of a mass gathering.

The changes drew praise Tuesday from a few people who have long been involved in the Stadium Woods conservation efforts.

“Thank you to Larry Spencer and [Town Manager] Marc Verniel and other staff who have worked on this and to town council for finally addressing this,” said Rebekah Paulson, the executive director of the Friends of Stadium Woods.

Rosemarie Sawdon, also involved in the Stadium Woods efforts, echoed some of Paulson’s points.

“I think this is long overdue, and I applaud you for finally taking action,” Sawdon said.

Sawdon said she has long witnessed the gathering problems, some of which she described as “an absolute disgrace.”

In Blacksburg, a mass gathering permit is required anytime anyone plans to host an event that is slated to draw more than 200 people and that will involve amplified sound.

The other tweaks for the ordinance don’t change the crowd threshold that triggers the permit requirement, but make some adjustments to the permitting process.

One new provision gives the town manager the ability to deny a permit if the applicant had obtained another one within the preceding 90 days but failed to honor the conditions set forth by that previous permit. The changes also require permit applicants, if they’re tenants, to provide documentation showing they notified the property owner or landlord involving the location of an upcoming event.

Spencer said after Tuesday’s meeting that ordinance language pertaining to neighbor notifications was also clarified.

In the meantime, town officials plan to continue exploring further steps for addressing the challenges with pre-game activities.

Spencer spoke about working with Tech on the staging of alternative events to give students other activities and hopefully curb the challenges with major gatherings. He also stressed communication efforts with the university community.

“This ordinance, right here, I feel like it will be a very good ordinance for us to be able to reach the student population especially,” said new Blacksburg police Chief Todd Brewster.