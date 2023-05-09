BLACKSBURG — The Town Council Tuesday approved a rezoning needed for contested 176-unit housing development that will go on vacant farmland located just west of the U.S. 460 bypass.

The rezoning, which passed on a 6-0 vote with Councilman Michael Sutphin absent, moves nearly 45 acres of land from a rural residential district to a planned residential district, the latter of which is not uncommon for developers to seek to have greater freedom with density.

The development, Glade Spring Crossing, is a project of developer Cary Hopper. The site, located at 1006 is Glade Road, is near both the bypass and the Village at Tom’s Creek.

The previous zoning would have limited the project to just over 40 total units.

The council, on another 6-0 vote Tuesday, also separately approved a development agreement between the locality and Glade Spring. The agreement covers the town’s plan to provide $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funding to an affordable housing component of the project.

The development will include 24 affordable housing units.

The $2 million provided for those affordable units will come from an Affordable Housing Development Fund set up by the town. It allocated $4 million in ARPA money to that fund.

Although the project has been touted for its affordable housing component, it has received much pushback from a number of neighbors over issues such as the density. They have expressed fears that the size of the project will lead to quality of life and safety challenges in that area.

While they’ve said that they’re not against affordable housing, some neighbors have also raised questions about the council's objectivity toward the project due to the town’s plan to contribute ARPA funding to it.

Still, several council members Tuesday spoke about the need to provide affordable housing and raised concerns about a segment of the local population being boxed out of the town due to the costs of both rent and homeownership.

Councilman John Bush, who noted that he has often been tough on developments, said the town has to address the growth that has been going on and is expected to continue over the next few decades. He also spoke about the growing challenge of finding starter homes in town.

“You can’t buy houses in this town for a small amount of money,” he said.