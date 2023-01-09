Blacksburg council set to act on Midtown height increase

The Blacksburg Town Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider approval of a hotel height increase that’s part of the ongoing Midtown development — as well as an ordinance change to allow for more alcohol-related establishments.

The town Planning Commission recommended approval of both.

A conditional use permit is being sought as part of the Midtown plans to include an Embassy Suites hotel in the ongoing downtown project.

The parcel that’s being reserved for the hotel is located in a commercial zoning district. Hotels are allowed by-right in the district, but a conditional use permit is required if the height of the building is to exceed 60 feet. The hotel’s height is proposed to be a maximum of 73 feet.

The hotel is slated to be on a 1.8-acre parcel at 310 Midtown Way, which is on the front half of the property — also historically known as the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School.

So far, a town-owned parking garage and new police station have been built on the site, and roughly two-dozen townhomes are currently in construction.

Although the planning commission supported the permit for the hotel, town staff recommended a number of conditions with the measure.

The conditions include streetscape measures that staff said will aim to mitigate the impact of the additional building height on the pedestrian environment and neighboring uses.

Those streetscape measures include planter boxes and urban landscape features along the streetscape at a rate of one per every 50 feet of frontage along Church Street and Midtown Way. There’s also a call for additional street furnishings such as trash cans, benches, bike racks and tables within the enhanced streetscape zone along Church Street and Midtown Way.

Another streetscape measure in the recommended conditions is additional landscaping to screen the parking and building from view of an adjacent residential parcel on the Midtown site.

The planned six-floor Embassy Suites is slated to have 137 guest rooms and 74 parking spaces, according to a recent presentation.

The hotel isn’t the only component of the Midtown development for which additional height has been sought.

Conditional use permits for additional height were approved for two other structures, the town-owned parking garage and a planned mixed-use building. The permit for the garage was for additional height of up to 76 feet, and the one for the mixed-use building was for additional height of up to 70 feet.

The mixed-use building, which will go on another downtown commercial district parcel, is not under construction yet.

Also Tuesday, the council is set to act on a zoning ordinance amendment to create, define and regulate small-scale alcohol production facilities including associated uses such as tasting rooms and retail sales.

According to a council report, there is a growing interest across the country in such custom production facilities. The small-scale production interest extends beyond beer brewing to include other uses such as distillery, winery, cidery, and most recently meadery and seltzery, according to the report. The town currently allows the use “brewpub” but does not have definitions or standards for other types of small-scale alcohol production when not part of a restaurant operation. The proposed amendment would define these new uses and establish development standards for each use, including what activities can occur on the site and maximum production limits, according to the report.

The amendment will also determine in which nonresidential zoning districts these types of uses might be appropriate and if the use should be by-right or through the granting of a conditional use permit process, according to the report.

Tuesday’s meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers inside the town municipal building at 300 S. Main St.