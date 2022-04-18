Blacksburg grants another Brush Mountain easement

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council has granted an open space easement to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation for roughly 205 acres of land on Brush Mountain, furthering plans to expand natural recreational amenities in an area near the Jefferson National Forest.

The easement, which passed on a 7-0 vote this past week, keeps the property as forested land that can still be used for recreation purposes, Town Manager Marc Verniel said.

The land, located just north of Meadowbrook Drive and the Heritage Community Park, is among three neighboring Brush Mountain properties that are slated to help grow the area’s repertoire of outdoor amenities.

The three properties will altogether encompass over 600 acres of mountain land and eventually house a total of 18 miles of multi-use trails, according to Verniel and documents on the recent easement.

The work in that area launched several years ago when a local conservation group, the New River Land Trust, was awarded funding through the VOF to buy land on Brush Mountain. The money at the time originated from payments made by the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline to offset forest land impact caused by the project’s construction.

Prior to the measure approved this past week, the town during the fall accepted just over 190 acres of land that’s formally referred to as “Brush Mountain 1” and granted an open space easement to it to VOF. The easement granted this past week was for the nearby land referred to as “Brush Mountain 3.”

The acquisition of “Brush Mountain 2” is still being worked on, said Town Attorney Larry Spencer.

The ongoing work on Brush Mountain has been touted by several town officials.

“Our partnership with the land trust and the different folks who have helped obtain these properties has just been an incredible resource,” said Councilman John Bush, who is an avid cyclist. “People are going to need places to … hike, ride bikes and take walks. Maybe even ride horses.”

Bush said the work on Brush Mountain complements another popular outdoor destination that now provides a recreational connection between the town of Christiansburg and the Jefferson National Forest — the Huckleberry Trail.

“That’s all connected, and that’s just an amazing thing,” he said. “It just opens up the possibilities of the things you can consider and do.”

Outdoor recreational amenities also help draw people to the area, particularly young professionals being recruited by institutions such as Virginia Tech, Bush said.

“These are the sorts of things people are looking for,” he said.

The New River Land Trust secured funding from a variety of sources to acquire the Brush Mountain 3 property, according to the town. The funding included a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the MVP voluntary stewardship fund, $112,500 from the town and a $210,000 grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

