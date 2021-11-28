Blacksburg housing: town staff hope to have a land trust proposal soon

BLACKSBURG — Town and Montgomery County staff are working to come up with a proposal on how a community land trust could work and be funded.

Matt Hanratty, assistant to the Blacksburg town manager, said that’s some of the progress on a concept that was presented to town council and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors earlier this year.

“We have been coordinating working on those efforts with the county, and our hope is after the new year we will meet with the elected bodies again to review what we have come up with,” Hanratty wrote in an email this past week. “The goal is to get buy-in from each elected body and ultimately have something on each of their agendas to essentially create the CLT.”

Hanratty also briefly updated the council on the land trust idea during a recent work session hosted by the elected body.

The land trust is one concept town staff has recently explored to tackle the long-existing hurdle of affordable housing in Blacksburg, where homes have for years been generally more expensive than in much of the New River Valley.

Under a trust, a nonprofit owns the land that a separately owned house is on, Hanratty said. The homeowner and nonprofit have a lease that gives the former the exclusive rights to use the land.