Blacksburg launches affordable housing development fund

BLACKSBURG — The town recently established a fund that will use $4 million from its share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to incentivize the creation of more affordable housing.

It’s an issue the town has been attempting to tackle through various measures.

“The town of Blacksburg faces a growing deficit of housing of all types, with a particular need for new homes for low- to moderate-income households,” read an announcement about the fund. “This deficit requires the development of a substantial number of new homes and the rehabilitation and retention of existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable.”

The announcement specified that the fund will aim to incentivize housing developers and builders. Three goals the town said it would like help with are increasing the supply of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households near services such as schools, employers and public transit; promoting the “diversity and vitality” of neighborhoods; and preserving existing affordable housing through renovation, repair and retrofitting. Possibilities include the building of new housing for either sale or rent, conversion or adaptive re-use of existing nonresidential structures for housing, or the purchase and conversion of “market-rate” developments to affordable housing, according to the town.

The announcement of the fund comes as Blacksburg and Montgomery County recently approved the establishment of the New River Home Trust, a partnership between the two localities and the nonprofit Community Housing Partners.

The New River Home Trust is the formal name for a community land trust, which Blacksburg officials have said will provide a permanent stock of affordable housing in both the town and county.

Under a trust, a nonprofit owns the land on which a separately owned house is located. The homeowner and nonprofit have a lease that gives the former exclusive rights to use the land.

The trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate. Instead of relying on typical factors such sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value is based on income growth in the area.

The trust, which officials have said will aim to ease first-time homebuyers’ entry into the market, is one measure that’s being implemented as many in the area have raised concerns about a section of the local workforce effectively being kept out of certain parts of Montgomery County.

Blacksburg has long been one of the priciest real estate markets in western Virginia, and town officials have acknowledged that the issue has worsened due to the effects of a national housing boom that started during the pandemic.

The recent Blacksburg announcement said the Affordable Housing Development Fund — either through a grant or a no-interest loan — will financially support proposals that address the need for long-term affordable housing.

The town said applicants must have a demonstrated track record in one or more of the following areas: residential real estate development — with multi-unit experience where applicable — and affordable housing development “and/or management.”

“They must also be willing to provide long-term affordable housing to a mix of low- to moderate-income households,” reads the announcement, which provided an online link to details on how low- to moderate-income households are defined.

Blacksburg said applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through February of 2023.