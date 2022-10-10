Blacksburg looking at 'high density' student housing amendment

BLACKSBURG — A comprehensive plan amendment that would provide guidance on where high-density student housing should be is being considered — with the general topic long being a main issue in the college town.

Town staff hosted a public input meeting Thursday at the Blacksburg Motor Company building to go over the proposed amendment.

One of the key functions of the state-mandated comprehensive plan is the provision of guidance on land development in a locality. Blacksburg performs the major update to its plan every five years, with the most recent one occurring in 2021.

The town, however, does regularly perform smaller tweaks and amendments in the years leading up to the major update. The currently considered amendment is an example.

A presentation shown by town staff Thursday night noted that previous plans “touched on student housing, but did not provide direction.” The 2021 update addressed the issue more in the land use and housing chapters, and the amendment looks to provide more detail and direction.

“As a college town, this is a relevant and important topic,” a part of the recent presentation reads.

Blacksburg staff showed a map identifying the specific areas where the high-density student housing should go. Among the areas highlighted are the Virginia Tech campus, the Patrick Henry Drive and University City Boulevard corridors, and certain housing complexes geared toward students — town staff specifically pointed to the Edge apartments just off of Prices Fork Road and the portion of Foxridge with apartment-style buildings that are geared toward student tenants.

The amendment looks to steer high-density student housing to areas where it’s either currently located or has historically existed, said Maeve Gould, a town planner. The areas, she said, typically include features such as transit access and biking and walking access to campus.

The town defines high-density student housing as “purpose-built” housing for undergraduates. The housing is often characterized by structured parking, a large building mass and four-bedroom units rented by the bedroom. The housing typically provides student-oriented amenities such as bed-bath parity, study rooms and gyms, according to the town.

Town staff pointed to complexes such as the Edge, the Union and the Hub as examples.

The Union and Hub, in particular, are newer developments. The Union opened in August, while the Hub opened multiple phases — the first phase opened during the previous academic year, while the second phase opened in August, town staff said.

The amendment is slated to next be discussed at a planning commission meeting on Oct. 18.