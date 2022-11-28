Blacksburg looks to permanently repeal bus fares

BLACKSBURG — Town officials are considering a permanent repeal of bus fares.

“The town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech realize the importance of the service provided by Blacksburg Transit and now wish to make this service fare-free to further increase ridership and ensure equitable access to transportation,” according to text in the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance is slated to go up for a town council vote on Dec. 13.

Blacksburg initially suspended its bus fares shortly after the start of the pandemic during the spring of 2020 and amid a number of mitigation measures that were implemented at the time to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

There were a number of advantages identified with the suspension of fares, said Brian Booth, the town’s transit director.

Among them, the boarding process went faster as no one had to dig in their bags or pockets for money; the elimination of fare disputes; and savings in staff time due to the elimination of the handling and processing of fares, Booth said.

“We also identified other advantages, such as increased ridership, which could be realized by eliminating fares,” Booth wrote in a recent email this past week. “Increased ridership directly supports town council’s strategic goal for transportation to ‘move people, not cars,’ as well as provides the opportunity for increased state and federal funding; as ridership is a large metric used in these funding formulas.”

Some town officials have also previously said the move has been part of an overall effort to improve equity among citizens.

While Tech students make up the majority of BT’s ridership, one particular group Blacksburg intended to aid with its fare suspension is the segment of the nonstudent population who do not have other reliable means of transportation. Some in that group, officials previously said, are Tech employees who can’t afford to live in Blacksburg but must commute to the town on a daily basis to work.

A total of 3.2 million passengers rode Blacksburg Transit during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, according to the town. That figure includes recurring passengers who ride buses multiple times a week.

As bus services are not limited to Blacksburg municipal limits, the latest proposal means Christiansburg riders would no longer pay fares.

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said she doesn’t anticipate a dramatic shift in operations as the transit system has been operating fare-free for the past two years. But the move is something the town is proud of and happy to do in partnership with Tech, she said.

“This is something that I think stands as a success between Virginia Tech and the town of Blacksburg,” she said. “This is something we have come together to do.”

As devastating as the global health crisis has been, the pandemic did offer a silver lining as it helped the town learn that it could run its transit service fare-free, Hager-Smith said. She again touted the desire to help not just students, but also the population of nonstudents who depend heavily on the service.

“This is part of the social safety net we’re happy to extend,” she said.

The transit system currently has an operating budget of $12.5 million, according to figures provided by Booth.

Expenses will not increase due to operating fare-free, Booth said.