Blacksburg looks to sell former VDOT land

BLACKSBURG — The town drafted a measure to sell about 4 acres of land on South Point Drive to developer Bill Ellenbogen, a move that would allow the locality to receive approximately $1.1 million for the continued development of recreational space.

The proposed ordinance, which town staff formally introduced at a meeting this past week, is linked to greater plans Blacksburg has for roughly 35 acres of land it acquired from the Virginia Department of Transportation during the mid-2000s.

“This property was no longer needed by VDOT for the interchange project at U.S. Route 460 and S. Main St.,” the measure reads. “As described in the agreement, the property is to be used primarily by the town as open/recreation space.”

The town, however, notes that it’s allowed to sell up to 8 acres for commercial uses to pay for the development of future recreational amenities on the property. The first 4 acres were sold several years ago and are now occupied by The Crossings, an assisted living facility with a memory care wing, the town said.

A successful sale of the other approximately 3.9 acres of land would allow Blacksburg to continue developing what it calls South Point Park into a functional recreation space and to add amenities to the site over the next few years that include parking, restrooms, a playground and a picnic shelter.

Some athletic fields have already been added to the area, said Town Attorney Larry Spencer.

Although the recent measure involves a potential sale to Ellenbogen, the town had previously looked to sell the land to the past owner and operator of the nearby assisted living facility, Spencer said. That company, he said, is Roanoke-based Smith/Packett.

English Meadows owns the Blacksburg assisted living facility now and operates similar campuses across the state and in the Washington, D.C., area.

Blacksburg and Smith/Packett were never able to finalize the move due to some hurdles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and reached the point where “they couldn’t ultimately make it work,” Spencer said.

Ellenbogen, a key figure in the development of the Huckleberry Trail, said the town approached him about the land roughly a year ago. The developer said he was on the board of the Blacksburg Partnership when the town first acquired the property, and that the organization and the locality worked together to eventually map out the vision for the land.

On his potential plans for the property, Ellenbogen said he’s thinking of some kind of medical office development due to the proximity of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

“I’ve been a developer of medical offices,” he said. “As the community continues to grow and the need for medical services increases, I think this will be an excellent location.”

Ellenbogen said the hospital over time also hires doctors who then need some office space.

Ellenbogen, however, said his plans aren’t set in stone yet due to the fact the deal with the town is not formally done yet and other outside factors, including economic ones that could affect future development plans.

