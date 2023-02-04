BLACKSBURG — Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith’s state of the town report is something she says she believes is timely now as the community appears to be emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the year begins, I want to share this report on the state of the town of Blacksburg,” Hager-Smith wrote. “Even as we emerge from two-plus years of collective anguish, our community has fared very well overall. We can feel blessed, if also humbled, by the challenges we’ve successfully met.”

Hager-Smith, who was first elected mayor in 2017, said the report marks a first for her in her time as mayor. She said she doesn’t recall her predecessor, Ron Rordam, delivering a similar report.

“It felt like the right time to emerge, so to speak, and just get back in touch with a regular routine of accountability,” Hager-Smith said in a separate interview. “We were just treading water for a lot of this time.”

In the remainder of the report itself, Hager-Smith recaps much of the town’s notable activities and decisions throughout the pandemic, not all of which were necessarily related to the historic health crisis.

Hager-Smith recalled the measures put in place to help keep certain activities during the midst of the pandemic.

“The town was well-positioned for public health measures that encouraged us to socialize outside,” the mayor wrote.

Hager-Smith listed local residents’ enjoyment of outdoor dining downtown; the Alexander Black House Museum and its grounds; an extended Huckleberry Trail; the 16 Frogs art installation; the new Blacksburg Rotary Mountain Biking Skills Park; and the year-round Farmers Market.

“These local treasures are free of charge, open to all ages and were especially valued during the pandemic,” the mayor wrote.

Another measure Hager-Smith noted was an initially pandemic-driven move that later became permanent: the elimination of Blacksburg Transit fares.

Blacksburg initially lifted the fares after the start of the pandemic in 2020 as one of a number of measures enacted to slow the spread of the virus.

Town officials said they noticed certain operational benefits. Among them, the boarding process went faster as no one had to dig in their bags or pockets for money; the elimination of fare disputes; and savings in staff time due to the elimination of the handling and processing of fares.

When town council permanently eliminated the fares in December, officials spoke of greater goals to boost ridership and help expand access to public transportation, particularly for residents who work minimum-wage jobs and don’t have their own vehicles.

One project that Hager-Smith highlighted and that was finished during the past year was the construction of a new Blacksburg Police Department headquarters. The 37,000-square-foot police station is one of many pieces in the current Midtown development, an ongoing project downtown to redevelop the old Blacksburg Middle School site.

The station was paired with a new parking garage that, in addition to the police building, will service both the public and the future commercial tenants slated to eventually occupy the Midtown development.

In her report, Hager-Smith touted some of the new station’s features, including the public meeting rooms and a state-of-the-art training center.

Also, the town more than doubled its park land since 2020 to more than 1,000 acres, Hager-Smith wrote. She specifically addressed work on the McDonald Hollow Trail and the future completion of the paved Meadowbrook Greenway Trail that she said will safely take users to Brush Mountain from Heritage Park.

Another major topic Hager-Smith highlighted is efforts to tackle the challenges of housing in town, which has long been one of the most expensive real estate markets in Southwest Virginia.

Hager-Smith referred to the establishment of an Affordable Housing Development Fund, which intends to incentivize developers interested in helping address Blacksburg’s housing shortages. The fund uses $4 million in federal funding.

On a related note, the mayor referred to a partnership with Montgomery County to create a community land trust.

Municipal officials have said the land trust can provide the area with a permanent affordable housing stock and will aim to alleviate an issue many have said has effectively kept a section of the workforce from living in certain parts of Montgomery County.

The land trust will aim to ease first-time homebuyers’ entry into the market, particularly those considered to be earning lower incomes or who have certain cost burdens.

Under the trust, a nonprofit owns the land on which a separately owned house is located. The homeowner and nonprofit have a lease that gives the former exclusive rights to use the land.

The trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate, local officials have said. Instead of relying on typical factors such as sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value is said to be based on income growth in the area.

Hager-Smith listed some affordable housing proposals council approved, as well as residential developments aimed at families, young professionals and seniors.

“Developers will prove essential to achieving the town goals … or not,” the mayor wrote. “If we want thoughtful growth that preserves our view sheds; a variety of housing types built with sustainable practice and materials; proposals that respect town history and character, then we need to see the development community for what they are — potential allies during a time of certain growth.”

Hager-Smith closed her report with a mention of the $13.3 million the town received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal measure that provided pandemic relief to a great number of localities across the country. She pointed to a townwide survey conducted to help identify important services that could benefit from the funding.

“The short list includes an economic recovery plan; sidewalk and bike lanes; a new community garden; improvements to the Huckleberry [Trail]; and funding to address hunger and child care,” the mayor wrote.

Hager-Smith also addressed town officials’ upcoming discussions with Virginia Tech over the topics of infrastructure, regional growth and the university’s future. She spoke about the town’s transportation grid nearing its limit and how the neighborhoods are under pressure. She spoke on how further planning to preserve the quality of life in town can boost the university’s retention and recruitment.

When asked about the current climate, Hager-Smith said it feels “like a reset.”

“Like we’re all emerging, reaching for normalcy again. And it felt like a really good time to check in with people,” she said. “We’re going on three years now, and we’re only reaching what looks like normal, but a new normal now.”