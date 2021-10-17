Blacksburg mayoral candidates talk housing, job attributes and more

Blacksburg voters will elect the town mayor Nov. 2, as incumbent Leslie Hager-Smith is being challenged by Mohsen Manteghi.
Candidates for the Town Council, including mayor, run without party labels.
Hager-Smith and Manteghi recently submitted responses to questions sent to them by The Roanoke Times:
Affordable housing and demand—students et al—have long been predominant Blacksburg issues. That, of course, has been magnified by Virginia Tech’s recent increases in enrollment. How do you see the current situation? Are there ideas that you have going forward?
Hager-Smith: “Blacksburg Town Council can’t control the housing market. If VT alumni are willing to spend a half million for a football house, we can’t change that. But you can be sure that Blacksburg is using every tool available to incentivize developers who can be our partners in preserving a walkable, livable town. Over a dozen initiatives can be found at blacksburg.gov.
In 2019, having approved over 3,500 new beds, Blacksburg placed a moratorium on large, purpose-built student housing complexes. At the same time, we are in active dialogue with VT officials to encourage more student housing on campus, as well as establishment of a land trust and faculty village. These efforts are beginning to bear fruit.
I want to add, that Virginia Tech is growing its programs and reputation in over a dozen locations, most notably the new Innovation Campus in Alexandria. The pandemic has changed the future of everything, including higher education. We don’t know what that will do to the student census in Blacksburg – and, candidly, neither does the university in this moment.”
Manteghi: “Blacksburg has been in a housing crisis and the reason is known to all readers of The Roanoke Times. It’s not that the town lacked plans. The town lacked the leadership and the urgency to implement those plans, for example to provide infrastructure in the Tom’s Creek Basin. We have good plans for the future, but what the town still lacks is the leadership that is willing to put those plans into effect. I have experience that the incumbent mayor does not. I have personally experienced the difficulty of making ends meet in Blacksburg. As an immigrant who came with $300 and a suitcase and found a welcome home, I am willing to fight for Blacksburg to be a place that everyone can afford, even people who come like me. But the current leadership is out of touch with the average working Blacksburg resident.
Since our current leadership has already plunged us into a crisis, the town must now address one more issue. The majority of people in Blacksburg are very unhappy with the rapid and uncoordinated increase in student enrollment. When U.C. Berkeley did this, the town successfully halted further expansion through litigation. We do not want litigation, but we cannot allow the [Virginia Tech] Board of Visitors to perpetuate this crisis. I want to bring the Board of Visitors to the negotiation table and fight for what is right for our town.”
Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Montgomery County form one of the most unique governmental structures in the state—with a trio of predominant municipalities within one boundary. At one time, Blacksburg talked about becoming an independent city. What are the challenges, if any, with the current system? Are there advantages?
Hager-Smith: “In Virginia, authority is conferred to localities by the state government. A strict interpretation of state primacy via the Dillon Rule means that elected officials have only the powers specifically granted to them by the General Assembly. And so it is that Montgomery County, its two towns and the city of Radford are all apportioned different powers and responsibilities with small ability to change the status quo.
Historically, an urban/rural divide fueled tensions between the localities on land use decisions; building schools; and providing water to county residents. Today, the entire county is growing rapidly and regional cooperation is at a record high.
I meet regularly with county supervisors, VT administrators, school officials and the other two mayors. Our joint response to COVID-19 and CARES act funding are two notable success stories. Other examples are our regional water, solid waste, airport, 911, library and economic development partnerships. Add to that a new Passenger Rail Authority.
Bottom line: As mayor, I work proactively with our neighbors to maintain relations that are transparent, friendly and productive. Independent city status for Blacksburg would not improve that. If Blacksburg tried to go it alone, the burden of creating a new school system would be too great. If we attempted a “City of Montgomery” model by melding all the localities, it could undermine the town’s authority in land use decisions, and that’s not something our residents would willingly forfeit.”
Manteghi: “The town and Montgomery County have a poor relationship, and readers will know that they are mired in partisan politics and a clash of personalities. As an independent, my loyalty is to Blacksburg and not to any party. The solution for our town is not to take on the massive financial responsibility for new services and pursue independence but to have a change in leadership. In the past 30 years or so, three independent cities in Virginia have had to revert back to town status. While there are advantages to independence, the cost is prohibitive to a town already in crisis.”
What do you think are the most important attributes a mayor should bring to the job?
Hager-Smith: “With membership in a national network of mayors, I see that there are many paths to success. Most get into public service to create positive change. Some are inflamed by ideology; a few are just looking for attention. What I notice is that having ‘The Answer,’ is seldom a solution. Relationships put policy into effective practice.
I’ve worked hard to improve relations between Blacksburg and its NRV neighbors. Of everything I can accomplish or influence, this is possibly the most important: To be in right relationship with our neighbors.
As to specific traits, I would enumerate:
Creative problem solver.
Good listener.
Respect for both town staff and residents.
Sincere appreciation of town history and culture.
Business sense.
Generous regard for our constituents, as well as our neighbors.”
Manteghi: “The mayor should personally embody the values and spirit of the town and be a part of the community, not above it. People would like our Town’s mayor to become a regular participant at its community events, as I have always been, and to make personal connections with the people. We need someone warm, welcoming, and approachable. Many people are concerned that the town is becoming elitist, and I suppose it is inevitable that the town will reflect the character of its leaders. But we need a more present and more approachable mayor.”
Do you have anything else you’d like to add about your campaign?
Hager-Smith: “A wise friend offered me support with this advice: ‘You know, Leslie,” he said. ‘Some people can tell you to go to hell, and they do it so sweetly, you just can’t wait to get there.’ I’m still working on it. Public office provides many opportunities for practice.”
Manteghi: “Unity is key to my campaign. I have received enthusiastic support from people across the whole political spectrum as the independent, non-partisan candidate. I started my campaign with $75 and an idea that what we most need is a change in leadership. Our town has had good plans and good intentions. The plans for expanding new housing into the Tom’s Creek basin were made more than 15 years ago but we are still not ready! Now we are in crisis. What we urgently need is a leader who can bring people together to put those plans into effect. And we need someone who can foster better relations with the county and the individuals who live here. Therefore, my campaign slogan is ‘United for the Future,’ and I would love for you to join me.”