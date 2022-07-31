Blacksburg, Montgomery County land trust taking shape

Municipal officials in Montgomery County are starting work on the establishment of a housing stock that they have discussed for some time as part of efforts to try to improve affordability in one of Southwest Virginia’s most expensive real estate pockets.

Matt Hanratty, assistant to the Blacksburg town manager and project point man, said work is starting on the conversion of the units that will be part of the community land trust that they have discussed for months.

“The trust is technically starting with zero units, but we are in the process of ramping that up significantly,” Hanratty wrote in an email this past week. “We are currently working on converting five existing units into [community land trust] units, and those units would technically be the first CLT units. There will also be additional new units created.”

Hanratty said the nonprofit Community Housing Partners — which is part of the land trust agreement with Blacksburg and Montgomery County — is working on creating units through the Stroubles Ridge development off of Merrimac Road. He also said the town has committed $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds with the intention to create “many more” land trust units over the next few years.

“Overall, the goal is to try and scale up the CLT as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

The recent movement on the trust comes after the Blacksburg Town Council and Montgomery County Board of Supervisors formally approved what is called the New River Home Trust, as well as the operating support agreement between the two localities and CHP.

The land trust, which officials say will create a permanent affordable housing stock, is one measure that has been pursued to try to alleviate a problem many in the area say has effectively kept a section of the local workforce from living in certain parts of Montgomery County.

Blacksburg has long been one of the priciest real estate markets in western Virginia, but town officials say the issue worsened due to a national housing boom that started during the pandemic.

One data point local officials shared earlier this year during the land trust talks was a year-by-year comparison of average home sale prices during the pandemic.

The average sales price in Montgomery County in 2021 was $315,680, an increase of 8.8% from 2020. For Blacksburg specifically, that average figure was $384,474, up 5.1% from 2020.

The land trust, local officials have said, would aim to ease first-time homebuyers’ entry into the market, particularly those considered to be earning lower incomes or who have certain cost burdens.

Under the trust, a nonprofit owns the land on which a separately owned house is located, Blacksburg officials have said. The homeowner and nonprofit have a lease that gives the former the exclusive rights to use the land.

A trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate. Instead of relying on typical factors such as sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value would be based on income growth in the area.

For example, a home with an original market value of $300,000 would have a purchase price of $200,000 due to the aid of a $100,000 subsidy that could come from grants or other forms of outside funding.

As explained in a video posted earlier this year, the resale price of that $200,000 home a decade later would top out at $252,000 due the restrictions set by the trust. That maximum resale price was determined by calculating the growth of those earning 80% of the area median income during that 10-year period with the home’s original purchase price. That percentage of the area median income in Montgomery County grew by 26% from 2010 to 2020, according to the clip.

Next steps with the trust involve setting up an oversight committee in the near future with Montgomery County and CHP, as well as working with the nonprofit to finalize the ground lease and finalize the process to create the units, Hanratty said.

“We are starting conversations with CHP to this effect later this week to get all of that started and get more into the details,” Hanratty wrote in the recent email. “We haven’t worked through a detailed timeline yet with CHP, but our goal is to hopefully have everything up and running by the end of the calendar year.”

CHP, well known in the area for its affordable housing developments, will serve as the lead entity and manage the trust operations, according to the agreement.

The agreement between the three entities calls on the municipalities to provide funding to help ensure the financial sustainability of the land trust.

A presentation from earlier this year showed annual costs will be based on the number of units.

For example, Blacksburg and the county will each need to contribute $85,000 for 10 units, according to figures that were part of the presentation.