Blacksburg offers survey on spending pandemic-relief funds

The governments in Montgomery County are beginning to look at how to spend the tens of millions of dollars awarded to them from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the nearly $2 trillion package passed last year with the intention of providing economic relief to the nation’s communities.

The town of Blacksburg recently announced that it’s seeking community feedback on more than four-dozen proposed, and ARPA-eligible, projects. The town has provided information on what ARPA eligible expenses are and created a survey, each of which can be found at www.letstalkblacksburg.org/arpa.

Blacksburg will receive $13 million from the federal aid package, according to the town’s recent announcement.

Eligible expenses, town officials said, include investments in water and sewer infrastructure, broadband, measures to address “negative economic impacts” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and further plans to serve the hardest-hit communities and families.

Blacksburg is looking at a total of 46 staff-proposed projects — some of which have been combined — and another dozen so-called community partner-proposed projects.

Each of those projects fall under nine categories: Bicycle and pedestrian improvements, investments in parks and outdoor spaces, services for the most vulnerable residents, affordable housing, public spaces in downtown Blacksburg, small business assistance, utility upgrades, water quality improvements and town facilities and equipment.

Under the bicycle and pedestrian improvements, for example, is the call to build a pedestrian bridge over Prices Fork Road at Sheffield Drive near Hethwood to create safer connections to parks and the Huckleberry Trail, which goes through that area and continues north until it reaches the area of Linwood Lane and Glade Road.

Other proposals include measures to strengthen the child care workforce, support for food security programs and a fund that would provide grants to housing developers to produce permanently affordable housing.

Montgomery County is also looking to dip into its federal pandemic relief dollars to tackle projects, but officials with the locality said much of those plans will be further fleshed out over the near future.

The county’s Board of Supervisors has already decided to allocate $7.5 million of the funding for broadband and Public Service Authority infrastructure, according to a statement from spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.

“Of the remaining funding — approximately $11 million — the board will review the county’s and PSA’s capital improvement programs to determine the best ways to address general opportunities with our infrastructure,” Harris wrote in an email this past week. “These discussions will be held at the board of supervisors’ meetings, which will allow the public an opportunity to provide input.”

One initiative Montgomery County has adamantly pursued over the past several years, even before the pandemic, has been the expansion of broadband internet to pockets of the locality that still lack access to reliable high-speed internet. The issue became more urgent during the pandemic when remote work and schooling, each of which require dependable internet connections, became common, county officials have said.

Montgomery County has succeeded in recent years in obtaining state funding via the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to address its broadband challenges.

The state program late last year awarded the county $27.6 million to help with a $50 million project to expand high-speed fiber service to what county officials said will be thousands of residences and businesses.

The town of Christiansburg didn’t respond to an inquiry before press time about its ARPA funding plans.

