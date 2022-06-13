Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

BLACKSBURG — The town plans to implement a minimum wage of $15 an hour for its employees, one of several measures to try to address the impact of pandemic-related economic challenges.

The new minimum rate — which would be up from the town’s current minimum of $11 an hour — is part of a new pay system that officials crafted and proposed following an organization-wide compensation study that was undertaken as the town grappled with staffing shortages.

The town periodically undergoes a process where it looks at pay, but the impact of COVID-19 expedited the issue, said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith.

“If you don’t examine your pay levels, there can be compression. It’s just important to stay up to date with the job market. That’s sort of standard procedure,” she said.

The pandemic “has really sort of accelerated the need for more hiring, more people, and the need for us to refresh our methods,” she added.

Blacksburg, along with Christiansburg and Montgomery County, face challenges with filling jobs across a number of departments, a problem that officials said impacts some key services. Bus routes handled by Blacksburg Transit are among the areas affected.

Officials with the two towns and the county acknowledged the need to re-examine their pay structure to address issues such as substantial inflation and competition created by rising wages in the private sector — and particularly the retail and service industries, which draw much of the same groups of people who take on jobs in municipal departments such as parks and recreation.

“I think working for Blacksburg town government has always been an attractive choice for people, but we will be quite competitive when this new pay system goes into place,” Hager-Smith said.

Blacksburg Town Council is slated to take action Tuesday night on a resolution for the new pay system, which is scheduled to be implemented by June 26.

Among the other changes proposed by the new plan is the introduction of a system that would place full-time employees in steps, or a structure that puts them in position to receive annual pay bumps. However, those step pay increases, which employees would be eligible for midway through the fiscal year, would be contingent on performance evaluations.

The new plan would also include cost-of-living adjustments, but the overall pay increases would ultimately be contingent on economic factors such as inflation and whether the town is having a “good budget year,” said Town Manager Marc Verniel.

And as has long been the case, town council would have the final and formal say on whether to enact pay bumps for the following fiscal year, Verniel said.

During a recent presentation to council, Blacksburg staff showed examples of pay changes for various positions.

For example, the starting rate for a public works custodian would go from $23,347 to $31,200 a year. For a bus operator, the starting pay would go from $29,259 to $36,446. And for police officers, the starting rate would go from $39,953 to $44,099 a year.

Council’s meeting Tuesday begins at 6:30 p.m. and will take place inside the Blacksburg Municipal Building downtown.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.