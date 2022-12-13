Blacksburg permanently lifts bus fares

BLACKSBURG — The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to permanently end bus fares, a move that officials say will help expand access to transportation.

“You eliminate a barrier for people who use public transportation,” said Blacksburg’s Director of Transit Brian Booth, who added that bus fares can become quite an expense for residents who work minimum wage jobs and don’t have their own vehicles.

The town initially lifted fares after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago as one of a number of measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Blacksburg town officials said they then noticed certain operational benefits from the move. Among them, the boarding process went faster as no one had to dig in their bags or pockets for money; the elimination of fare disputes; and savings in staff time due to the elimination of the handling and processing of fares.

“The town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech realize the importance of the service provided by Blacksburg Transit and now wish to make this service fare-free to further increase ridership and ensure equitable access to transportation,” according to text in the ordinance that council OK’d on a 7-0 vote.

The repeal of bus fares has been a growing trend among transit services across the state and country since the pandemic, Booth said.

Alexandria is one Virginia locality that moved to permanently end fares over a year ago and its service has seen a significant increase in ridership since, Booth said.

While Tech students make up the majority of BT’s ridership, one particular group Blacksburg intended to aid with its fare suspension is the segment of the non-student population who do not have other reliable means of transportation. Some in that group, officials have said, are people who don’t live in Blacksburg but must commute to the town on a daily basis to work.

A total of 3.2 million passengers rode BT buses during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, according to the town. That figure includes recurring passengers who ride buses multiple times a week.

As the bus services are not limited to Blacksburg municipal limits, the approved measure means Christiansburg riders will no longer pay fares.

When factoring round trips taken multiple times a week, bus fares could typically cost up to between $40 and $50 a week for some residents, Booth said. That cost range can become quite an expense for those who work in low wage jobs, he said.

The end of fares is anticipated to translate to a loss of about $50,000 annually, an amount that is less than 1% of the transit system’s budget, Booth said.

Blacksburg Transit expects to absorb that loss through a combination of various federal and state grants and other local funds the service regularly receives, Booth said. Those local funds come from partners such as the town of Christiansburg and Virginia Tech, he said.